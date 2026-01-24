Leeds lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Daniel Farke makes two changes

By Ben Knapton | 24 Jan 2026 11:11

Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke should be tempted into a double change for Monday's Premier League contest with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Whites left it late to sink Fulham 1-0 last weekend thanks to a last-gasp Lukas Nmecha winner, one that could tempt Farke into demoting Noah Okafor in favour of the German.

Nmecha is now averaging a goal every 122 minutes in the 2025-26 Premier League, and the 27-year-old has done more than enough to rejoin Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front for the final fixture of gameweek 23.

Farke will no doubt deploy his effective 3-5-2 setup again, although there also may be an alteration in the middle, as Anton Stach is on course to be available following an adductor problem.

The German's recovery could threaten Ilia Gruev's place in the engine room, where a fit-again Stach has our vote to join Brenden Aaronson and Ethan Ampadu, who set up Nmecha's winner against Fulham.

Gabriel Gudmundsson is a slight doubt with an adductor concern, but Farke is keeping his fingers crossed over the left-back, who should be retained alongside Jayden Bogle out wide if fit enough.

However, Jaka Bijol will miss three to five weeks with a hamstring injury, so James Justin will reprise his makeshift centre-back role, most likely in front of Karl Darlow following the number two's clean sheet last time out.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Justin, Struijk, Rodon; Bogle, Stach, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

