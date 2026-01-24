Premier League Gameweek 23
Everton
Jan 26, 2026 8.00pm
Hill Dickinson Stadium
Leeds

Everton lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Iliman Ndiaye replaces Jack Grealish

Grealish out, Ndiaye in: Predicted Everton XI vs. Leeds
Everton head coach David Moyes should receive both a boost and a blow on the attacking front for Monday's Premier League clash with Leeds United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees are riding high on the back of a 1-0 win over Aston Villa, but ex-Lions attacker Jack Grealish has now entered the infirmary with a stress fracture in his foot and will miss the visit of the Whites.

However, the hosts have welcomed both Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye back from the Africa Cup of Nations, and the former should be a straight swap for the stricken Grealish in the final third.

Ndiaye's likely recall should see Dwight McNeil deployed on the left-hand side of the attack, while Thierno Barry will be retained up front after chipping home the winner at Villa Park.

Moyes did admit that Ndiaye and Gueye would both need assessing over the weekend, and in the case of the latter - whose 36-year-old legs played every minute at the AFCON - he may not be thrown back in just yet.

There is also no guarantee that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carlos Alcaraz or Tim Iroegbunam will be available, so Merlin Rohl, Harrison Armstrong and James Garner should be retained.

Moyes must also cope without the suspended Michael Keane for one more match, and Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) is only just back in training, so an unchanged backline should take to the turf.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Patterson, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Rohl; Ndiaye, Armstrong, McNeil; Barry

