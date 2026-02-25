Manchester City transfer news: Premier League club would 'love' to sign key Champions League-winning star

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Feb 2026 01:06 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 01:26

John Stones is reported to be on Everton's radar once his Manchester City contract expires in the summer.

The Citizens may be five points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race, but they boast the advantage of a game in hand, while they will also host the Gunners in April.

Should Pep Guardiola win the title, the achievement could mark the beginning of a new era at the Etihad, led by newcomers like Marc Guehi.

The club's new signings could push out veteran stars, including those such as John Stones, who will be a free agent in the summer.

Football Insider claim that Stones is being eyed by Everton, though the Toffees may find it difficult to afford his signing-on-fee, and that could allow teams from abroad to swoop in for his signature.

What is John Stones' legacy at Man City?

John Stones has been seriously hampered by injuries during his time at the Etihad, with the Englihsman picking up 19 separate problems since signing in the summer of 2016.

The defender has never started more than 23 league games for the club, and he has in fact started fewer than 17 Premier League matches in five seasons for City.

While the 31-year-old was not always a regular in the XI, he made a significant contribution to the Citizens' Champions League triumph in 2022-23.

Stones started six of the team's seven knockout games in that campaign, and he was asked by Guardiola to step into midfield from defence to aid Rodri.

The centre-back performed excellently against the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, and he has cemented himself in City's history books despite his injury issues.

What does the future of Manchester City's defence look like?

While Ruben Dias could still play a key role for City over the coming years, the addition of Marc Guehi appears to have signalled the club's intent to move forward with younger stars in the heart of defence.

Josko Gvardiol and Guehi are 24 and 25 respectively, and though the former has experience playing as a left-back, he has often looked more comfortable in the middle.

Rayan Ait-Nouri recently started against the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United, and Guardiola could view him as the team's long-term left-back, which would allow the head coach to use Gvardiol in central defence.