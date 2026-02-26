Everton lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Feb 2026 18:35 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 20:13

Everton could be without three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

While Man City loanee Jack Grealish is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a foot stress fracture, Carlos Alcaraz is facing ‘weeks’ out with an unspecified injury, and backup goalkeeper Mark Travers is doubtful with a wrist/hand issue.

On a positive note, Jake O'Brien is available to return after serving a suspension on Monday when the Toffees lost 1-0 at home to Man United in the Premier League. The Irish defender is expected to earn a recall at right-back.

That would allow James Garner to move into midfield to partner Idrissa Gueye, with Tim Iroegbunam seemingly dropping down to the substitutes’ bench.

In defence, James Tarkowski and Michael Keane could continue at centre-back, while Vitaliy Mykolenko faced stern competition from Jarrad Branthwaite to play at left-back.

Chelsea loanee Tyrique George and Beto are two more players hoping to force their way back into the first XI, by manager David Moyes may decide to stick with Harrison Armstrong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye in behind central striker Thierno Barry.

Everton possible starting lineup: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Garner, Gueye; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

