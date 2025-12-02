Bournemouth 0-1 Everton: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Jack Grealish goal raises Andoni Iraola concern

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Dec 2025 18:36 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 21:43

Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 in the Premier League on Tuesday at the Vitality Stadium thanks to Jack Grealish's late strike.

There were relatively few chances in the first half for either side, though the hosts were disappointed to have Eli Junior Kroupi's goal ruled out in stoppage time due to an earlier offside offence.

The second half saw both teams create more opportunities, though it was the Toffees that managed to find the breakthrough 12 minutes from time, when Jack Grealish's deflected strike beat goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Everton held on for all three points, and the win leaves them in ninth place with 21 points, whereas Bournemouth end the night in 14th with 19 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

After failing to win the four games prior to Tuesday's match, Bournemouth have now failed to win in five, and the form of Andoni Iraola's men is concerning.

The Spaniard's playstyle has at times been criticised as too frantic, and it is hard to argue against such critiques given Tuesday's visitors were allowed to regularly drive towards the penalty area, including for the winning goal.

Everton needed to respond after their 4-1 loss at home against Newcastle United on Saturday, and their display at the Vitality was strong.

David Moyes will be delighted by the fact his side have won three of their last four in the Premier League, and it looks like the Toffees can begin looking up the table rather than over their shoulders.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. EVERTON HIGHLIGHTS

23rd min: Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) shot

Bournemouth swing in a free kick from the left and after chaos in the box, the ball lands at the feet of Antoine Semenyo in front of the six-yard box, and Jordan Pickford saves his instinctive strike.

A great stop by Pickford!

45+3rd min: Eli Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth) goal ruled out

Alex Jimenez squares the ball to Eli Junior Kroupi, who sneaks in at the right post to finish across goal, but the assistant raises their flag due to an apparent touch from Amine Adli when Jimenez played the initial cross.

VAR confirms the on-field decision!

Jack Grealish goal vs. Bournemouth (78th min, Bournemouth 0-1 Everton)

Jack Grealish drives towards the box from an inside position on the left, and as he shoots from the edge of the penalty area, his effort takes a huge deflection off of Bafode Diakite, which sees the ball nestle in the bottom-right corner.

Everton lead!

MAN OF THE MATCH - TIM IROEGBUNAM

Tim Iroegbunam had to manage much of the game with a yellow card, but the Everton man excelled from a defensive perspective.

The midfielder won nine of his 13 ground duels, and he also made the second most recoveries of any outfield player (seven).

BOURNEMOUTH VS. EVERTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Bournemouth 55%-45% Everton

Shots: Bournemouth 5-13 Everton

Shots on target: Bournemouth 2-3 Everton

Corners: Bournemouth 1-6 Everton

Fouls: Bournemouth 14-14 Everton

BEST STATS

Most Premier League away wins since David Moyes’ first away game back at Everton in Jan 2025:



◎ 8 - Arsenal

◉ 8 - Everton



WHAT NEXT?

Bournemouth's next two tests are difficult, with the team set to play Chelsea at home on Saturday and Manchester United at Old Trafford on December 15.

Everton will host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, before they then take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on December 13.