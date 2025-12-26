Barcelona transfer news: La Liga giants face European competition for Marcos Senesi?

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Dec 2025 17:33

Barcelona reportedly face competition from European giants Juventus for the signature of AFC Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi next summer.

The 28-year-old joined Bournemouth in the summer of 2022 from Feyenoord and has made over 105 appearances, scoring six goals and providing eight assists.

Senesi has become a key figure in the Cherries team under Andoni Iraola, starting 16 top-flight games in the current campaign and registering three assists.

However, the Argentine international has entered the final six months of his deal at Vitality Stadium, which means he will be able to enter pre-contract talks with foreign clubs in January.

Euro giants eye move for Senesi?

© Imago

According to journalist Matteo Moretto via Juvefc, Juventus are interested in signing Senesi as they are checking out various profiles to bolster their central defence.

In Luciano Spalletti's system, Lloyd Kelly is the designated left central defender, but the English defender does not have a natural back-up in his position in the 3-4-2-1 formation.

As a result, Spalletti has used Teun Koopmeiners in unfamiliar territory, and the Serie A giants would like to add a new left-footed defender to their ranks.

Kelly has played alongside Senesi during his time at the Vitality Stadium, and he can convince the Cherries defender to move to Italy and play for Juventus.

Barcelona also in the mix for Senesi

© Imago

The Catalan giants are reportedly in the mix for the centre back, and could face more competition from fellow La Liga rival Atletico Madrid for his signature.

La Blaugrana are without Ronald Araujo for an indefinite period, who is prioritising mental health, while Andreas Christensen could be out for the rest of the season with a partial ACL tear.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have reportedly cooled their interest in Marc Guehi, but they have been offered Nathan Ake and Axel Disasi this winter.