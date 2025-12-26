Karl Etta Eyong: Cameroon's AFCON hero tracked by European heavyweight and Premier League clubs

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Dec 2025 00:07 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 00:35

Cameroon youngstar Karl Etta Eyong is reportedly attracting interest from a European giant and several Premier League clubs.

The 22-year-old made his tournament debut for the Indomitable Lions at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations this week, scoring the only goal in the Lions' 1-0 victory over Gabon.

Cameroon's victory was somewhat unforeseen given the upheaval that took place before the tournament's commencement, with Samuel Eto'o's reported interference with managerial decisions and player selection marring the nation's pre-tournament conversation.

The Lions, however, overcame those doubts to record a narrow victory, and the hero of that win continues to be tracked by a host of continental sides.

Etta Eyong attracts elite interest after AFCON winner

© Imago / Pressinphoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are closely monitoring Levante's Eyong as a potential option for their forward line in 2026.

The 22-year-old's clinical finish in the sixth minute against Gabon is believed to have enhanced his growing reputation, with scouts from several leading European clubs present at the tournament.

Alongside the interest from Catalonia, several Premier League outfits are reportedly tracking the forward's progress ahead of a possible summer move.

??? Barcelona and Premier League clubs are tracking Etta Eyong also at the AFCON this month.



He’s scored his first goal for Cameroon at the AFCON yesterday and remains on Barça and PL sides shortlist for 2026. pic.twitter.com/NnaeTQlBd2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 25, 2025

While a January departure remains unlikely due to registration rules, the striker is understood to be a priority target for the end of the current campaign.

Eyong's rapid rise and Samuel Eto'o comparisons

© Imago

Eyong has enjoyed a meteoric rise in La Liga this season, netting six goals and providing three assists for Levante since his €3m move from Villarreal in September.

The forward's physical presence and high-pressing style have led to inevitable comparisons with Cameroonian legend Eto'o, who enjoyed historic success at the Camp Nou.

Eyong is currently under contract until June 2029, though his deal reportedly contains a release clause valued at approximately €30m (£25m).

Barcelona’s reported interest is driven by a need to find a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, whose contract situation remains a focal point for the club's hierarchy.