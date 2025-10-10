Manchester United are reportedly scouting Levante forward Karl Etta Eyong, but the Red Devils would face serious competition for the Cameroonian from Barcelona.

Manchester United are reportedly scouting Levante forward Karl Etta Eyong, but the Red Devils would face serious competition for the Cameroonian's signature.

The 21-year-old scored once and provided two assists in his first three La Liga appearances of the 2025-26 campaign, which came for Villarreal, before making a surprise switch to Levante.

The striker has four goals and one assist in his five La Liga matches for his current club, including a strike against Real Madrid, and it is understood that he is firmly on the radar of a number of major clubs.

Barcelona are believed to be one of the teams keen on Eyong, but according to journalist Ben Jacobs, there is also interest from the Premier League in the shape of Man United.

“They are looking at younger players as well, like Etta Eyong is somebody that Manchester United have scouted," Jacobs told The United Stand.

Man United 'keen' on Levante striker Eyong

Such a move would be incredibly complicated this summer, though, due to several clauses which exist in his contract, with Levante signing him for a bargain €3m (£2.6m).

According to Barca Universal, should the striker be sold for between €3m (£2.6m) and €7.5m (£6.5m) next year, then Villarreal will receive 80% of the profit, with Levante being issued 20%, but the profit would be equal if the sale is between €7.5m (£6.5m) and €15m (£13m).

Any sale in excess of €15m (£13m) would lead to Levante keeping 80% of the profit, but Villarreal also have a first refusal, with the Yellow Submarine able to match any offer and then re-sign him next summer.

Should Eyong return to Villarreal in 2026, then Cadiz - the striker's first club in Spain - would be transferred 50% of the proceeds of any future sale, so it is a complex situation.

Eyong 'leaning towards' staying in Spain next season

Eyong is believed to be attracted by the prospect of playing in the Premier League, but given the choice, it is understood that he would want to continue his career in Spain next season.

Barcelona are allegedly the Cameroon international's number one choice when it comes to his next club, so Man United could face frustration if they decide to move for him.

Eyong scored 14 times and registered two assists in 46 appearances for Cadiz B before making the move to Villarreal B, managing 19 goals and six assists in 30 appearances for their second team.

The striker also played twice for Cadiz's first team and seven times for Villarreal's senior side before leaving for Levante, and he now has a record of six goals and three assists in 13 La Liga appearances.