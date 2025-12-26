Barcelona transfer news: Barca scout Etta Eyong at AFCON but fall for his teammate instead

By Axel Clody | 26 Dec 2025 15:23

With just days to go until the January transfer window opens, AFCON is the ideal opportunity to discover new talents. While FC Barcelona were monitoring Karl Etta Eyong, a new prospect has caught the eye of the Catalan scouts.

Barca have been searching for a new striker since the summer. Robert Lewandowski is 37 and while he remains effective in La Liga, the Spanish club want to invest in a younger player to represent the future. The Polish forward's contract expires next June and in all likelihood, he will leave Barcelona at the end of this season. To replace him, Barca have identified several profiles, including Karl Etta Eyong.

The Levante striker has enjoyed a strong start to the season, which earned him a place at AFCON with Cameroon. He was the sole scorer in the Indomitable Lions' victory against Gabon. But while Barca sent scouts to monitor Karl Etta Eyong during this AFCON, according to Diario Sport, another Cameroonian player has impressed the Catalans: Samuel Kotto.

Samuel Kotto, a bargain at €1m (£880k)?

Starting in central defence, Samuel Kotto delivered a very impressive performance on his Cameroon debut. Powerful, dominant in duels, the 22-year-old exuded authority and composure, while displaying excellent reading of the game. Barca were initially there to scout Karl Etta Eyong, but Samuel Kotto's performance also intrigued the Spanish representatives.

Samuel Kotto has been at Gent for a year. He is still struggling to establish himself as an undisputed starter, but if he continues to perform during this AFCON, then Barca could potentially make their move. The Blaugrana are looking for defensive reinforcements on the cheap, and this works out well since Samuel Kotto is valued at just €1m (£880k) on Transfermarkt. Barca may have found their shrewd piece of January business.

