Liverpool transfer news: Reds handed Marc Guehi boost as rivals 'cool interest'

By Saikat Mandal | 24 Dec 2025 18:02

Liverpool have been handed a big boost in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the January transfer window.

The Reds were close to signing Guehi in the summer transfer window, and they had a deal agreed for him on transfer deadline day.

However, the deal collapsed in the final hours after Palace failed to sign a replacement for him, and Oliver Glasner threatened to walk away if he was sold.

Guehi has been brilliant for the Eagles this season, but he has made it clear that he will not sign a contract extension at the club, which means he will be a free agent next summer.

Liverpool could reportedly look to bring him in in January on a cut-price deal rather than wait to sign him for free next summer, but their transfer priorities might change following Alexander Isak's injury.

Reds receive boost in Guehi chase?

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have cooled their interest in Guehi, despite holding talks with his agent previously.

The financial differences - what Barcelona are willing to offer and Crystal Palace's valuation - are significant at the moment, and as a result, the Catalan giants have cooled their interest.

The report claims that there have been no contacts between the two parties for several weeks now, and doubts remain whether Barcelona would reignite their interest in January.

Spanish rivals Real Madrid were also reportedly interested in Guehi, but they decided to move on from him and focus on other targets elsewhere.

Liverpool could receive threat from Bayern Munich

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The Reds could face strong competition from German giants Bayern Munich, who have reportedly made contact with Guehi's agents in recent weeks.

Dayot Upamecano will be a free agent next summer, and Bayern could see Guehi as a potential replacement, although the Bavarian giants are optimistic of securing his contract extension.

Meanwhile, Liverpool should be looking to sign Guehi in January as they lack depth in the squad following Giovanni Leoni's ACL injury.

The Reds are yet to secure a contract extension agreement for Ibrahima Konate, while Joe Gomez's long-term future at Anfield is far from certain.