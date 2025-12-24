Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 24 Dec 2025 19:51

AFC Wimbledon welcome Stevenage to the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Boxing Day afternoon in round 22 of the 2025-26 League One campaign.

The Dons fell to a 3-1 defeat at Northampton Town last weekend, while their visitors could only muster a point at home to a struggling Burton Albion side.

Match preview

Due to an inconsistent 2025-26 League One season so far, Wimbledon currently find themselves in limbo, sat 13th in the League One table on 27 points.

Johnnie Jackson's side had a promising start to the season, winning eight of their first 13 matches, but have since only won in the EFL Trophy, with their form taking a turn.

The Dons are currently winless in their last seven league matches, conceding 15 goals and picking up just two points in that time.

Despite their strong start to the campaign, this poor run of form leaves them dwelling in mid-table and only four points clear of the relegation zone.

On Friday afternoon, Wimbledon will be looking to return to winning ways at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, with their last home victory coming against Wycombe Wanderers almost three months ago.

© Imago

After finishing mid-table in the 2024-25 League One season, Stevenage have surpassed all expectations so far this campaign.

The Boro sit fourth in the league table and have conceded the fewest goals of any team so far, only 15 after 19 matches.

Alongside their defensive stability, Stevenage also have one of the league's most prolific forwards in Jamie Reid. The Northern Irish striker has already matched his goal tally from last campaign and is currently the league's joint fifth top scorer on eight goals.

Currently in the playoff positions, Alex Revell's side are only three points behind Lincoln City and have two games in hand on the Imps, who occupy the second automatic promotion place.

Without a loss on the road since November 6, Stevenage will be confident that they can take away all three points from London and climb into the league's top two on Boxing Day.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

L

L

D

L

D

L

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

L

D

W

L

D

L

Stevenage League One form:

D

W

D

L

W

D

Stevenage form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

W

D