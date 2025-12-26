Preview: Sunderland vs Leeds United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Dec 2025 20:58

Sunderland's unexpected quest for European football continues, when they welcome Leeds United to the Stadium of Light on Sunday in their 18th Premier League game of the season.

The two sides are battling at opposite ends of the table, with the hosts in sixth place with 27 points having drawn 0-0 with Brighton & Hove Albion on December 20, whereas Leeds head into the weekend's clash in 16th place with 19 points.

Match preview

Sunderland already have more points than Leicester City (25) managed in 2024-25 when they finished 18th, and safety seems almost certain, especially as 36 points was enough to guarantee top-flight status in the last nine seasons.

Boss Regis Le Bris will have to rely on his side's defence to get over the line on Sunday if his players continue to struggle in the final third, with the club having scored just one goal in their past three games.

The Black Cats have kept two consecutive clean sheets, and their only defeat in their five most recent matches came against second-placed Manchester City in early December.

A win for Sunderland would be their second in five fixtures, and it would also be the fifth time in six that they avoided defeat.

The Stadium of Light has proven to be a fortress considering the home side are yet to experience defeat in the Premier League at the ground this term, claiming victory five times while drawing on a further three occasions.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Leeds trounced Crystal Palace 4-1 on December 20, and that was the third time in four games that they scored at least three goals.

Daniel Farke was reportedly on the brink of losing his job, but his side have won two and drawn two of their four most recent Premier League games.

The club's strong form has helped distance them from the relegation zone, with 18th-placed West Ham United now trailing by six points.

Leeds are undefeated in their past three matches against Sunderland, emerging as 2-1 victors most recently on February 17 in the Championship, but that was Farke's only triumph in six against the Black Cats as a manager.

The Whites have relied on Elland Road for positive results, as while they held Brentford to a 1-1 draw away from home on December 14, they suffered losses in six of their prior seven Premier League outings on the road.

Sunderland Premier League form:

L

W

D

L

W

D

Leeds United Premier League form:

L

L

W

D

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images Conor Molloy

Sunderland are dealing with significant absentees in their squad due to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco, with Arthur Masuaku, Reinildo Mandava, Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi and Bertrand Traore unavailable.

Wide attacker Simon Adingra was left out of Ivory Coast's squad, and he is certain to feature in the forward line on Sunday, while Chris Rigg may also be selected.

Granit Xhaka is set to marshal midfield alongside defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who was used in the middle against Brighton.

Centre-backs Daniel Ballard and Omar Alderete could be paired together between Nordi Mukiele and Trai Hume.

Leeds' injury list is relatively small, with forwards Lukas Nmecha and Daniel James, as well as midfielder Sean Longstaff, their only concerns.

Expect to see an attack featuring strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor, especially after the duo performed so well together against Palace.

Ethan Ampadu is likely to lead a midfield three also consisting of Anton Stach and Brenden Aaronson.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Geertruida; Rigg, Le Fee, Adingra; Brobbey

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

We say: Sunderland 2-1 Leeds United

Given the strong form of Leeds in recent weeks, Sunderland could be in for a difficult weekend of football.

However, the visitors are yet to prove their top-flight credentials away from home, and it would not be surprising if they were narrowly beaten.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.