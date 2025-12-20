Brighton 0-0 Sunderland: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Seagulls suffer unwanted season first

By Ben Knapton | 20 Dec 2025 16:58 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 17:09

Brighton & Hove Albion failed to score in a Premier League home game for the first time this season as Sunderland dug in to hold the hosts to a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium.​​​​​

In the first-ever Premier League meeting between the two clubs, the front-footed Black Cats enjoyed the better of the first-half action against the beleaguered Seagulls, but without the goal to show for their efforts.

Fabian Hurzeler's men kicked it up a notch in the early periods of the second half, but the Sunderland wall stood firm as both sides settled for a share of the spoils.

Now winless in their last four top-flight games, Brighton lie ninth in the Premier League table with 24 points, while Sunderland occupy fifth place, two points adrift of Chelsea in the final Champions League spot.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

A game of two halves, but not in the same sense as Newcastle United and Chelsea's unmissable 2-2 draw earlier in the day.

Riding high on the back of their Tyne-Wear derby win over the Magpies last weekend, Regis Le Bris's men may have been scratching their heads as to how they failed to find the back of the net in the first half, when they were mostly their own worst enemies.

Brighton number one Bart Verbruggen also did his bit to keep the Black Cats out, and when the visitors began to tire, Hurzeler's men sensed an opportunity against a Sunderland team missing several Africa Cup of Nations representatives.

However, the hosts were hamstrung themselves by the absences of Danny Welbeck, Diego Gomez, Carlos Baleba and Stefanos Tzimas, as well as key defenders Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke, so a stalemate is not the worst outcome for either team.

On a side note, Sunderland have now kept six clean sheets already in the 2025-26 Premier League season, the same tally that they managed in the entirety of the 2016-17 campaign. How far they have come.

BRIGHTON VS. SUNDERLAND HIGHLIGHTS

47th min: Brighton 0-0 Sunderland (Omar Alderete chance)

? We were THIS close to the opener...



It's been a bright start to the second half ? https://t.co/4TzgrG7UZr pic.twitter.com/i25exUqInZ — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) December 20, 2025

If Brighton come out of this game with at least a point, they will be indebted to their number one!

Omar Alderete sends a powerful header goalwards, but a combination of Verbruggen and the crossbar denies Sunderland.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BART VERBRUGGEN

Sunderland's defensive rock Daniel Ballard deserves a mention, but Brighton's flying Dutchman was indispensable for the Seagulls on a day where Hurzeler was forced to field a makeshift backline.

Verbruggen made six saves - four of which came from inside the box - to thwart Sunderland, as well as making two successful run-outs and 11 recoveries during a faultless performance.

BRIGHTON VS. SUNDERLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Brighton 56%-44% Sunderland

Shots: Brighton 16-14 Sunderland

Shots on target: Brighton 4-6 Sunderland

Corners: Brighton 3-4 Sunderland

Fouls: Brighton 11-15 Sunderland

BEST STATS

Dan Ballard had more touches in the opp. box (4) and more shots on target (2) than any other player in the first half vs. Brighton. #BHASUN

WHAT NEXT?

Brighton's first post-Christmas fixture is potentially the most challenging possible, as the Seagulls head to the Emirates to face Arsenal on December 27.

A day later, Sunderland welcome Leeds United to the Stadium of Light for an all-newly-promoted battle.