Premier League
Brighton
Dec 20, 2025 3.00pm
0
0
HT : 0 0
FT
Sunderland
  • Brajan Gruda 19' yellowcard
  • Diego Coppola 34' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Daniel Ballard 79'
  • yellowcard Enzo Le Fee 86'

Team News: Brighton vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Brighton vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sunderland travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats claimed a huge 1-0 win over rivals Newcastle United last weekend, while the Seagulls lost 2-0 at Liverpool last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION vs. SUNDERLAND

BRIGHTON

Out: Carlos Baleba (AFCON), Lewis Dunk (suspended), Diego Gomez (suspended), Stefanos Tzimas (ACL), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee)

Doubtful: Danny Welbeck (back) 

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Hinshelwood, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper; Welbeck

SUNDERLAND

Out: Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinildo Mandava, Bertrand Traore and Arthur Masuaku (all AFCON), Luke O'Nien (suspended), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: Habib Diarra (groin/fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Rigg, Xhaka, Le Fee; Isidor, Brobbey

