Team News: Brighton vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Dec 2025 15:00 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 12:32

Sunderland travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats claimed a huge 1-0 win over rivals Newcastle United last weekend, while the Seagulls lost 2-0 at Liverpool last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRIGHTON

Out: Carlos Baleba (AFCON), Lewis Dunk (suspended), Diego Gomez (suspended), Stefanos Tzimas (ACL), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee)

Doubtful: Danny Welbeck (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Hinshelwood, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper; Welbeck

SUNDERLAND

Out: Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinildo Mandava, Bertrand Traore and Arthur Masuaku (all AFCON), Luke O'Nien (suspended), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: Habib Diarra (groin/fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Rigg, Xhaka, Le Fee; Isidor, Brobbey