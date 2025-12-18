Brighton lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Dec 2025 18:05 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 22:58

Brighton & Hove Albion will have to cope without six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Amex Stadium.

Stefanos Tzimas (ACL), Solly March and Adam Webster (both knee) are all long-term absentees, while captain Lewis Dunk and Diego Gomez are both suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

In-demand midfielder Carlos Baleba is also unavailable for selection as he is now away on international duty with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler is forced to make at least three changes to his starting lineup following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool, with Olivier Boscagli the most likely candidate to replace Dunk and partner Jan Paul van Hecke at centre-back.

In the absence of Gomez, Kaoru Mitoma could be fit to start his first league game since the end of September on the left flank. Maxim De Cuyper is another option who could deputise on the left, unless he replaces Ferdi Kadioglu at left-back.

Joel Veltman will continue to battle to Mats Wieffer for a start at right-back, while either Yasin Ayari or James Milner could replace Baleba and link up with Jack Hinshelwood in centre-midfield.

After watching his Brighton side register just one of their 14 shots on target against Liverpool, Hurzeler will give serious consideration to recalling former Sunderland striker Danny Welbeck, with Georginio Ruttr potentially moving back into an advanced central role, as Yankuba Minteh operates on the right wing.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Hinshelwood, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper; Welbeck

