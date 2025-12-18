Sunderland lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Dec 2025 18:05 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 22:59

Sunderland are set to be without at least seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

The Black Cats are the Premier League club who have lost the most players to the Africa Cup of Nations, with Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinildo Mandava, Bertrand Traore and Arthur Masuaku all unavailable for selection.

Luke O'Nien (suspended) and Aji Alese (shoulder) are also sidelined, but head coach Regis Le Bris has revealed that Habib Diarra could be in the matchday squad before heading off to AFCON, as the midfielder has made progress in his recovery from a groin injury.

A start for Diarra on Saturday is highly unlikely, though, so teenager Chris Rigg could be handed a start in the middle of the pitch alongside Enzo Le Fee and captain Granit Xhaka.

Trai Hume could be called upon to start at left-back, with Omar Alderete, Daniel Ballard, Lutsharel Geertruida and Nordi Mukiele all available to battle for the remaining positions in defence, in front of goalkeeper Roin Roefs.

Simon Adingra - a £21m summer signing from Brighton - has not been called up by Ivory Coast for AFCON and will be hoping to force his way into the first XI this weekend. However, Le Bris may instead decide to start an additional striker alongside Brian Brobbey, with Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda both pushing for a recall.

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Roefs; Mukiele, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Rigg, Xhaka, Le Fee; Isidor, Brobbey

