Liverpool transfer news: 11-goal attacker a 'stylistic fit' for Arne Slot as 'extraordinary' January demand revealed

By Ben Knapton | 24 Dec 2025 13:02 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 13:02

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked a Brentford hotshot as a 'stylistic fit' for their system as Arne Slot grapples with an attacking shortage.

The Premier League champions are reeling from the news of Alexander Isak's fibula fracture, which Slot fears will sideline the £125m striker for a couple of months.

Liverpool will also have to navigate the Christmas and New Year period without Mohamed Salah for as long as Egypt are in the Africa Cup of Nations, but the 33-year-old's powers have waned this season regardless.

The seldom-seen Federico Chiesa and 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha are not consistent starters either, while Cody Gakpo has been managing a muscular injury but could be back in time to face Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

Despite spending an unparalleled £450m over the summer, Liverpool's offensive selection concerns have led to speculation that they could be active again in January, speculation that Slot was loath to discuss in Tuesday's press conference.

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo was persistently linked with a switch to Anfield for a number of weeks, but it has now been reported that Manchester City are advancing in talks to sign the winger in a £65m January deal.

Liverpool earmark Brentford attacker as 'stylistic fit' for Arne Slot

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

The Reds could now focus on signing another centre-forward, though, and CaughtOffside claims that Brentford's Igor Thiago has been identified as an ideal 'stylistic fit' ahead of the January window.

The 24-year-old has blossomed into a clinical striker this season and has already found the back of the net 11 times in the Premier League, trailing only Erling Haaland (19) in the race for the Golden Boot, although he has failed to score in his last four games.

Nevertheless, Thiago's exploits have not gone unnoticed by club or country - there have been whispers of a possible Brazil call-up next year - and Liverpool are supposedly keeping close tabs on his situation at the Gtech Community Stadium.

However, as Thiago is a fundamental player for Keith Andrews and is under contract at Brentford until 2029, the report adds that Liverpool would need to come up with an 'extraordinary' offer to prise him away from the capital next month.

Any fee would have to comfortably surpass the £28.8m that Brentford paid to sign Thiago from Club Brugge in 2024, since when he has scored 12 goals in 26 games for the London outfit either side of two severe knee injuries.

Which other attackers can Liverpool target in January?

How much Liverpool have to spend in January is a fascinating question, but the Reds should not be forking out the big bucks for Thiago, who would likely only be third-choice striker when Isak and Hugo Ekitike are fully fit.

As Slot seemingly has little faith in Chiesa, a new wide man would not go amiss next month, and it has been claimed that the Reds could try for a surprise move for Bayern Munich's ex-Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry.

The player's agent recently professed that Gnabry is always "capable of a surprise", although he is understood to be close to extending his deal with Bayern beyond the end of the season.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen is understood to be admired by Liverpool chiefs too, but like Thiago, the Irons would demand a massive fee to consider selling the Englishman.