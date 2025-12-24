Man Utd at risk of matching 103-year worst against Newcastle as worrying Bruno Fernandes stat emerges

By Ben Knapton | 24 Dec 2025 12:39 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 12:39

Manchester United will be at risk of suffering a 103-year worst when they welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford for their Boxing Day Premier League battle.

The clash between the Red Devils and the Magpies is the solitary top-flight fixture taking place on December 26 this year, and the Northern rivals are both bidding to bounce back from recent setbacks.

Eddie Howe's side let a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw with Chelsea last time out, while Ruben Amorim's men were agonisingly beaten 2-1 by title-chasing Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Man Utd's loss denied them the chance to move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table, and the 20-time English champions do not possess fond memories of their previous battles with Newcastle either.

Indeed, Howe's men did the double over Amorim's charges in the 2024-25 Premier League season, contributing to Man Utd losing four of their last five top-flight battles with Newcastle.

Man Utd could suffer 103-year worst in Newcastle game

© Imago

Should Man Utd also take no points from Friday's game, it will mark the first time in 103 years that the Red Devils have been beaten in three successive games against Newcastle, who have not achieved that feat since 1922.

Furthermore, Newcastle could win back-to-back matches at Old Trafford for the first time since 1935, having closed out 2024 with a 2-0 victory at the Theatre of Dreams thanks to Alexander Isak and Joelinton's strikes.

Recent history might favour the Magpies, but Boxing Day history specifically favours the Red Devils, as they have won all three of their previous Premier League games against Newcastle on December 26.

Sir Alex Ferguson (2012), Louis van Gaal (2014) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (2019) all took down Newcastle in that festive fixture, but Amorim has already suffered the most bitter of bitter blows ahead of the home clash.

Man Utd vs. Newcastle: Worrying Bruno Fernandes stat emerges after injury

© Imago / News Images

Not only did Man United lose the game against Aston Villa - they also lost influential captain Bruno Fernandes, who sustained a thigh injury in the West Midlands.

Straight after the defeat to the Lions, Amorim conceded that the Portugal international would likely miss "a few games", starting with the visit of a Newcastle side who may now be considered favourites.

That is because Man Utd have played just seven Premier League games without Fernandes in the starting lineup since the start of 2022-23, and they have failed to win any of them, suffering six defeats and playing out one draw.

Furthermore, the 20-time English champions have struck just four goals across those seven games, and Fernandes was in a rich vein of form before entering the treatment room.

The 31-year-old boasts five goals and seven assists from 17 Premier League games this season, but Amorim will at least have Casemiro back from suspension for the Boxing Day battle.