The agent of Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry has spoken out amid claims that Liverpool are considering making a surprise move for his client.

Reports emerged last week stating that the Premier League champions were weighing up an approach for the former Arsenal starlet, who could be available on a free transfer in 2026.

Gnabry will soon enter the last six months of his contract with the Bundesliga champions, meaning that he will be free to enter pre-contract negotiations with foreign clubs when the January transfer window opens.

The 30-year-old would represent an alternative to Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo on both the right and left-hand side for Liverpool, as well as providing cover and competition for Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz in the number 10 role.

Gnabry has largely played in a central position this season, and he has registered a respectable eight direct goal involvements from 15 matches in all competitions, four of his own and four assists.

Serge Gnabry agent speaks out amid Liverpool transfer interest

Thanks to Thomas Muller's exit and Jamal Musiala's serious ankle injury, the 30-year-old has been a regular starter for Vincent Kompany this season, making seven first XIs in the Bundesliga and also starting two games in the Champions League.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Bayern are planning to offer Gnabry a new contract - albeit on reduced wages - and he also quoted the player's agent Thorsten Wirth, who insisted that both the club and player are aware of their standing with each other.

"Serge is always capable of a surprise," Wirth told the TOMorrow podcast. "It has been great to see how he embraced his new role over the summer and built up such a positive momentum.

"His contract is running out, but he feels very comfortable and is enjoying his time. Both sides know exactly what they mean to each other."

Gnabry produced just one goal and one assist in 18 senior games with Arsenal, but he blossomed into a key part of the Bayern machine from 2018 onwards and now boasts 97 goals and 65 assists in 300 outings for the Bavarian giants.

The winger has won 16 major honours at the Allianz Arena - including the Champions League and six Bundesliga trophies - as well as making the 2019-20 Champions League Team of the Season.

What Serge Gnabry alternatives can Liverpool target?

If Gnabry is willing to accept a cut on his £319,000-a-week wages, the attacker is expected to continue his career at Bayern Munich, and he would not be an incredibly long-term option in the Liverpool attack either way.

The 30-year-old would be cost-effective but not someone who would be seen as the heir to Salah's throne, which is less than can be said for his teammate Michael Olise, another reported target of the Premier League champions.

The France international is likely to cost in excess of £100m, though, and Liverpool may not be in a position to fork out another nine-figure sum after their unprecedented £450m spending spree in the transfer window just gone.

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo may be a more realistic target for the Merseyside giants, who are also said to have run the rule over a highly-rated Brighton & Hove Albion attacker.