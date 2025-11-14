Liverpool and Juventus are reportedly considering moves for Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry, who is set to become a free agent in the summer.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry in 2026.

The 30-year-old is currently on international duty for Germany, who will pit their wits against Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier on Friday night.

Gnabry has formed part of a Bayern Munich side who have started the 2025-26 campaign in excellent fashion, winning all-but one of their competitive matches.

The winger played 59 minutes last Saturday afternoon, when Vincent Kompany's men dropped points for the first time this term, sharing the spoils at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Since making his debut for the Bavarian giants during the 2018-19 term, Gnabry has scored 97 goals across 300 appearances for the club.

Liverpool considering Gnabry swoop?

According to BILD, Bayern Munich star Gnabry could be heading towards a high-profile return to England before the 2026-27 season.

The report claims that Premier League champions Liverpool are considering a swoop for the 30-year-old during the summer window.

As well as Arne Slot's title-winning Reds, it is understood that Serie A giants Juventus are interested in securing the talents of Gnabry.

The Germany international's current deal at Allianz Arena expires in the summer, meaning that he would be able to leave on a free transfer.

Bayern are supposedly looking to arrange a fresh deal with Gnabry, who would be forced to accept a significant pay cut to remain at the Bundesliga side.

Premier League redemption

Graduating through the academy of Arsenal in 2012, Gnabry made just 18 senior appearances for the North Londoners, scoring once.

Opportunities were at a premium at the Emirates, meaning that the attacker secured a loan move to West Bromwich Albion for the 2015-16 term.

Gnabry famously failed to make an impact under Tony Pulis at The Hawthorns, featuring in three matches before being sent back to Arsenal in January 2016.