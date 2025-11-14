Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'considering' surprise move for former Arsenal winger

By
Premier League return? Liverpool 'considering' surprise move for attacker
© Imago
Liverpool and Juventus are reportedly considering moves for Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry, who is set to become a free agent in the summer.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry in 2026.

The 30-year-old is currently on international duty for Germany, who will pit their wits against Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier on Friday night.

Gnabry has formed part of a Bayern Munich side who have started the 2025-26 campaign in excellent fashion, winning all-but one of their competitive matches.

The winger played 59 minutes last Saturday afternoon, when Vincent Kompany's men dropped points for the first time this term, sharing the spoils at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Since making his debut for the Bavarian giants during the 2018-19 term, Gnabry has scored 97 goals across 300 appearances for the club.

Curtis Jones should have a place in the Liverpool XI, and he could help solve some of the issues in the middle of the pitch

Liverpool considering Gnabry swoop?

According to BILD, Bayern Munich star Gnabry could be heading towards a high-profile return to England before the 2026-27 season.

The report claims that Premier League champions Liverpool are considering a swoop for the 30-year-old during the summer window.

As well as Arne Slot's title-winning Reds, it is understood that Serie A giants Juventus are interested in securing the talents of Gnabry.

The Germany international's current deal at Allianz Arena expires in the summer, meaning that he would be able to leave on a free transfer.

Bayern are supposedly looking to arrange a fresh deal with Gnabry, who would be forced to accept a significant pay cut to remain at the Bundesliga side.

Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich during his team's game against Borussia Dortmund, on April 12, 2025

Premier League redemption

Graduating through the academy of Arsenal in 2012, Gnabry made just 18 senior appearances for the North Londoners, scoring once.

Opportunities were at a premium at the Emirates, meaning that the attacker secured a loan move to West Bromwich Albion for the 2015-16 term.

Gnabry famously failed to make an impact under Tony Pulis at The Hawthorns, featuring in three matches before being sent back to Arsenal in January 2016.

ID:585735:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3861:
Written by
Carter White

Click here for more stories about Arne Slot

Click here for more stories about Liverpool

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Arne Slot Serge Gnabry Tony Pulis Football