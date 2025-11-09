Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move for a Premier League attacker as they draw up plans to sign a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool have reportedly identified Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Yankuba Minteh as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international only signed a new Liverpool contract in April to extend his stay with the club until the summer of 2027.

However, Salah has struggled to reach the heights of last season in the opening few months of the campaign, having netted five times in 15 competitive appearances.

Salah remains an integral part of Arne Slot's squad, but at 33, Liverpool are wary that they need to start planning for his successor.

Liverpool eyeing Minteh as Salah replacement

According to Football Insider, the reigning Premier League champions view Minteh as a possible long-term replacement for Salah.

The report suggests that Liverpool are plotting a move for an 'exciting' player who is known to Slot from his time at Feyenoord.

However, Brighton are under no pressure to sell the 21-year-old due to the fact that he has a long-term contract until June 2029.

As a result, the Seagulls will demand around £60m to £70m to even consider parting ways with The Gambia international.

Is Minteh ready to make the step up to Liverpool?

While Liverpool appear keen on Minteh, the Football Insider report claims that there is 'nothing imminent' at this stage.

That probably makes sense as the 21-year-old still needs to hone his craft despite showing plenty of promise at Brighton.

Minteh scored six goals and provided four assists in 32 appearances in his first Premier League season following his move from Newcastle United in the summer of 2024.

The youngster has continued to be a regular fixture in the 2025-26 campaign, having started the first 10 Premier League games of the season.

Minteh may have hoped to have registered more than one goal and three assists in that period, suggesting there is some way to go to prove he can make the step up to a club like Liverpool.