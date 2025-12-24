Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 24 Dec 2025 12:28

Bolton Wanderers square off against Rotherham United on Boxing Day searching for the win that is required to remain in contention for the automatic promotion places.

At a time when the home side sit in sixth position in the League One table, Rotherham are down in 18th spot after three successive defeats.

Match preview

Although Bolton suffered a 4-0 defeat to Swindon Town as recently as December 6, they travelled to Wycombe Wanderers last weekend without losing in League One since October 11.

However, that unbeaten run came to an end at Adams Park as they went down 2-1 to a team that now trail them by just six points.

Despite beating Mansfield Town (1-0) and Exeter City (2-1), Bolton have been less than convincing for some time.

Just six goals have been scored in their last five second-tier fixtures, a poor scoring run when they were on the cusp of moving into the automatic promotion places.

Nevertheless, Bolton head into this fixture with the only unbeaten home record in the division, collecting 24 points and only conceding five goals across 10 matches.

As for Rotherham, Matt Hamshaw faces a battle to keep his job on the back of three successive defeats in League One.

Just one victory - at home to now second-placed Lincoln City on November 8 - has been posted in eight second-tier outings to leave the Millers one point above the relegation zone.

The three aforementioned league defeats have come against Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle - two rivals for the drop - and at home to Huddersfield Town with seven goals being conceded in the process.

Losing 1-0 at Plymouth ended a four-game unbeaten streak on their travels in the league, yet Rotherham have netted just six times across 10 away matches.

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

W D D W W L

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

D W L W W L

Rotherham United League One form:

D D D L L L

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

D D W L L L

Team News

Schumacher will likely make changes to his Bolton XI with Mason Burstow among those who should return.

Marcus Forss will also be considered for a recall, with Kyle Dempsey and Sam Dalby both at risk of dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

The Bolton boss has otherwise stated that he has a full-strength squad available aside from long-term injury absentee John McAtee.

Sam Nombe and Kion Etete are expected to earn opportunities for Rotherham after combining for their consolation goal versus Huddersfield.

Marvin Kaleta and Jordan Hugill appear most at risk of dropping out of the side, while a decision will need to be taken on defender Zak Jules who made his comeback from injury as a substitute last time out.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sharman-Lowe; Osei-Tutu, Toal, Johnston, Conway; Simons, Sheehan; Cozier-Duberry, Burstow, Gale; Forss

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Holmes, Baptiste; Hall, Kelly, Gore, Powell; Martha, Etete, Nombe

We say: Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Rotherham United

With their long-standing unbeaten run in the third tier having come to an end, it remains to be seen how Bolton will react. However, given the form of their opponents, we can only back the Trotters to come through with three points.

