Preview: Stevenage vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 18 Jan 2026 16:17

Stevenage will be looking to pick up their first win in six games when they welcome Bolton Wanderers to the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts have slipped to eighth in the League One table and are now two points off the playoffs, while the visitors currently sit fifth.

Match preview

Stevenage enjoyed an excellent start to the season, winning eight of their opening 11 league games, but a major dropoff in form is threatening to derail their promotion bid.

Alex Revell's side have won just two of their last 14 league matches and dropped out of the playoffs last month after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City.

Stevenage were thumped 3-0 by Exeter City on Saturday thanks to goals from Jayden Wareham, Ethan Brierley and Timur Tutierov, with Revell branding his side's performance "unacceptable from start to finish".

The Boro do have the best defensive record in the division, but Revell admitted that the goals they conceded against Exeter were "really poor".

Stevenage also have a disappointing record in front of goal this season, with no other team in the top half scoring less than them, and they need to make some drastic improvements to keep their promotion dreams alive.

© Imago / Focus Images

Bolton have also suffered a slump in form in recent weeks, but got back to winning ways on Saturday as they beat local rivals Wigan Athletic 1-0.

Josh Sheehan scored a late winner for the Trotters, ending a run of five games without a win across all competitions, and manager Steven Schumacher was delighted with his side's "perfect derby-day performance".

It was also their first win in 2026 and just their third league win away from home this season, with Bolton's excellent home record proving key to their promotion bid.

Mason Burstow and Amario Cozier-Duberry are their leading goalscorers, with seven and six league goals respectively, but neither player has found the back of the net since November 8.

However, Bolton will be buoyed by their victory over Wigan and the fact that they have never lost to Stevenage in their six previous meetings.

Stevenage League One form:

DDLDLL

Stevenage form (all competitions):

DDLDLL

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

WLDDLW

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

LDDLLW

Team News

© Imago

Stevenage could hand new signing Harry Cornick his first start for the club after joining on loan from Bristol City, with the winger in line to replace Jordan Roberts.

Chem Campbell could also replace Phoenix Patterson, while Harvey White may start ahead of Jordan Houghton in midfield.

Bolton are unlikely to make changes after their win over Wigan, with Sam Dalby expected to continue leading the line with support from Cozier-Duberry and Burstow out wide.

Jack Bonham will once again start in goal, having kept a clean sheet on debut after joining on loan from Stoke City, with George Johnston, Chris Forino and Eoin Toal forming a back three.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Ashby-Hammond; James-Wildin, Goode, Piergianni, Freestone; White, Phillips; Cornick, Kemp, Campbell; Reid

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Johnston, Forino, Toal; Osei-Tutu, Simons, Sheehan, Conway; Cozier-Duberry, Dalby, Burstow

We say: Stevenage 0-1 Bolton Wanderers

Bolton are looking to build some real momentum after their derby win at the weekend and we are expecting them to beat a struggling Stevenage side.

