Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 25 Jan 2026 21:03

Bolton Wanderers welcome Burton Albion to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday evening for their latest instalment of League One action.

The Trotters beat Leyton Orient 2-1 in their previous league fixture, while the Brewers lost by the same scoreline away to high-flying Lincoln City on Thursday.

Match preview

Following a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, in which they finished 10 points outside of the playoff places, Bolton look fit to challenge for promotion once more this season.

Steven Schumacher's side currently sit third in the League One table with 46 points from 28 matches and are only six behind Lincoln, who occupy the final automatic promotion place.

Courtesy of an injury-time winner from Hull loanee Mason Burstow, who had not scored in his prior 21 games, the Trotters extended their unbeaten run to three matches on Saturday afternoon against Leyton Orient.

Bolton's impressive home form is perhaps what is keeping them in the promotion fight this season, having lost only one league match at the Toughsheet Community Stadium and earning 31 of their 46 league points there.

Unbeaten in their previous four home matches against Burton, Schumacher will be hoping his side can continue their promising run of form and get their revenge on the Brewers after losing 3-0 at the Pirelli Stadium in October.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

After narrowly avoiding relegation to League Two last season, finishing one point above the drop zone, it looks as though Burton will have a similar fight on their hands this campaign.

Having lost four of their previous five league matches, conceding ten goals in the process, Gary Bowyer's side sit 20th in the table and are again only one point above the relegation zone.

Although they beat Tuesday's opponents earlier in the season, it is their only win against Bolton in the previous seven meetings between the sides and the Brewers have lost each of their last three matches away to the Trotters.

This record is especially bleak viewing for Burton considering they have failed to win away from home in the league since beating Bradford City on November 11.

However, Bowyer's side have progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup by winning consecutive away matches in the competition and have been rewarded with a tie against West Ham United at the Pirelli Stadium on February 14.

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

D

D

L

W

D

W

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

D

W

Burton Albion League One form:

W

L

L

L

W

L

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

After Saturday's match against Leyton Orient, Bolton boss Schumacher hinted that 20-year-old Amario Cozier-Duberry had picked up ligament damage in the first half and had to be substituted, making him unavailable for Tuesday's game.

Having scored the winning goal on the weekend, it looks likely that Burstow will be rewarded with a start in the winger's absence.

The Trotters also continue to be without Finnish forward Marcus Forss, who has missed the previous three matches with a significant hamstring injury.

Burton will be without Finn Delap, Jason Sraha and James Jones who have all missed the majority of the season through injury.

Following surgery on an ankle problem sustained in December, midfielder Charlie Webster will be unavailable for at least another fortnight, while it remains to be seen whether Alex Hartridge will have recovered after picking up facial wounds against Plymouth Argyle on January 4.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham, Osei-Tutu, Toal, Johnston, Conway; Simons, McAtee, Erhahon; Burstow, Dalby, Gale

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Vancooten, Sibbick; Lofthouse, Williams, Chauke, Larsson, Armer; Beesley, Adom

We say: Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Burton Albion

Although Burton were victorious in this fixture earlier in the season, it looks incredibly unlikely that they will produce the same result this time around.

Bolton's respectable record at the Toughsheet Community Stadium alongside the Brewers' dismal league away form points towards a convincing home win on Tuesday evening.

