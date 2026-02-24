Liverpool transfer news: 'Contact' made with Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley replacement after Premier League struggles

By Lewis Nolan | 24 Feb 2026 23:35

Liverpool have made contact with Galatasaray right-back Roland Sallai, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds scraped past Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the Premier League, winning 1-0 thanks to a late strike from Alexis Mac Allister, though the performance was concerning.

Arne Slot opted to start midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back, though he moved the Hungarian into midfield and put Curtis Jones into defence.

With so much upheaval on the right side of the backline, it would not be surprising if the club looked to bring in a specialist for that position in the summer, and the father of Galatasaray right-back Roland Sallai has claimed the Reds have made contact.

Speaking to Blikk, Tibor Sallai revealed his son has ambitions of making a switch to another team, saying: "Roli feels good here. He loves the club [Galatasaray], he doesn’t want to leave at any cost, but I think he still has one big step left in his career, a really big club.

"From here, he can only sign for a team that is truly one of the top teams in the world. Liverpool could be such a destination, and I admit, I wouldn’t be surprised if this club change happened now. I know that contact has already been made through a management office.

"I don’t want to, and I don’t want to shout anything, but my son will really have a good chance in the summer. It wouldn’t be just any moment if Liverpool were to run out onto the Anfield Road turf with three Hungarians in the starting lineup."

The 28-year-old's current contract runs out in the summer of 2028, so he is unlikely to be signed for a reduced fee.

Roland Sallai assessed: Galatasaray right-back assessed

Sallai has scored one goal and provided three assists in 29 games for Galatasaray this season, and the only Liverpool defender to surpass his four goal involvements in 2025-26 is Virgil van Dijk (seven).

The Hungarian has impressively won 57% of his duels in the Champions League, significantly more than Jeremie Frimpong (41%) and Conor Bradley (47%) this term in Europe.

While his defensive numbers are impressive, his age will almost certainly count against him given Liverpool have rarely looked to bring in more experienced players in favour of younger stars.

Why Liverpool need a right-back after Trent Alexander-Arnold's exit

Trent Alexander-Arnold left in the summer of 2024 to join Real Madrid, and though many fans felt he had betrayed the club by running down his contract, his departure has undeniably left a void in the XI.

The Englishman was among the finest passers in the Premier League, and his ability in possession helped Liverpool quickly advance up the pitch.

Frimpong and Bradley have not only proven unreliable from a fitness perspective, but they have also failed to impress when playing out from defence.

If Slot wants to get more out of forwards like Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, finding ways of progressing up the pitch is a must.