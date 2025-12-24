Preview: Norwich City vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 24 Dec 2025 11:59

Norwich City play host to Charlton Athletic on Boxing Day searching for the win that could move them out of the relegation zone.

At a time when the Canaries sit in 23rd place in the Championship table, Charlton have recently dropped down to 17th spot.

Match preview

With nine points from his opening seven matches as head coach, it is clear that Phillipe Clement has plenty of work ahead of him at Norwich City.

Nevertheless, with just one defeat coming in the last six games, the Belgian will be optimistic about moving the Canaries outside of the bottom three in the near future.

Norwich have pulled off three eye-catching results in succession, recording a home win over Southampton in between away draws at Sheffield United and Preston North End.

Most notably, Norwich have ended an eight-game streak without a home league win this season with back-to-back victories at Carrow Road, the other success coming against Queens Park Rangers.

Now within three points of 21st place, Norwich will attack this game for all three points at a time when they have scored and conceded in their last nine Championship fixtures.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Meanwhile, Charlton make the trip to East Anglia desperate to find a way back into the playoff picture after a dismal run of form.

A run of five successive defeats led to the Addicks dropping into the bottom half of the standings, but Nathan Jones will at least take belief from their most recent two outings.

As well as ending Birmingham City's four-game winning streak at St Andrew's with a 1-1 draw, Charlton recorded a 1-0 win over Oxford United at The Valley last time out.

They now sit eight points adrift of the playoffs and above the relegation zone, emphasising that they are entering a pivotal stage of their season.

Jones' side have failed to win any of their last five away fixtures in the Championship, yet it should be noted that they have faced a run of Hull City, Wrexham, Stoke City, Coventry City and Birmingham.

Norwich City Championship form:

D W L D W D

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

L L L L D W

Team News

© Iconsport

Josh Sargent is expected to return to the Norwich attack after completing concussion protocols.

Despite his goal against Preston, Jovon Makama will likely drop down to the substitutes' bench, while Tony Springett is in line to replace Amankwah Forson who sustained a hamstring injury at Deepdale.

Jacob Wright and Emiliano Marcondes are battling for the number 10 role.

Meanwhile, Tyreece Campbell and Charlie Kelman could return to the Charlton XI after they combined for Charlton's decisive goal against Oxford.

Kanye Ramsey is a fitness doubt, however, after his late withdrawal in that fixture.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Fisher, McConville, Darling, Chrisene; McLean, Mattson; Springett, Wright, Schwartau; Sargent

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Ramsey, Jones, Gillesphey; Coventry; Bree, Carey, Anderson, Campbell; Leaburn, Kelman

We say: Norwich City 2-1 Charlton Athletic

With both teams seemingly back on upward trajectories, this could prove to be a highly-competitive fixture. Nevertheless, we have to give the nod to Norwich who finally look capable of moving outside of the relegation zone for the first time in months.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.