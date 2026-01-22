Leeds United, Sunderland suffer 'brutal striker rejection' following current club fallout

By Carter White | 22 Jan 2026 18:00

Norwich City striker Joshua Sargent has reportedly rejected the chance to play for both Leeds United and Sunderland.

The 25-year-old has fallen out massively with the hierarchy at Carrow Road, where the Canaries are battling relegation in the Championship.

Sargent is currently refusing to train or play for the first team after scoring seven goals in 23 league appearances this term.

The American marksman is being linked with a shock move back across the Atlantic Ocean to MLS this month.

Canadian side Toronto are supposedly locked in talks with Norwich over a potential winter deal for Sargent.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Leeds, Sunderland suffer Sargent 'rejection'

According to TEAMtalk, there is no shortage of interest in Norwich wantaway Sargent during the January transfer window.

The report states that a host of Premier League clubs have enquired about the services of the striker in recent months.

Adding to that point, it is believed that Sunderland and Leeds were seriously considering swoops for Sargent.

However, it is understood that the American has rejected the chance to play in the Premier League during the 2025-26.

Sargent supposedly has his heart set on a move back to MLS, with Toronto pressing hard for his signature.

Non-football priorities

An elite Championship striker when fit, Sargent has the ability to be a useful player in the Premier League.

However, the 25-year-old clearly has non-football factors at the front of his mind during the current transfer window.

Sargent and his family want to move back to North America, with the attacker playing men's football in Europe since his Werder Bremen II days in 2018.