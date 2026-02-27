Team News: Bournemouth vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 27 Feb 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 12:30

Bournemouth continue their unlikely pursuit of a maiden Champions League berth as they look to extend a formidable home run that has already seen the scalps of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool claimed at the Vitality Stadium this year.

They welcome a Sunderland side desperate to arrest a three-match losing streak and improve a dismal away record that has seen the Black Cats net a league-low six goals on their travels this season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Bournemouth and Sunderland.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Justin Kluivert (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Julio Soler (unspecified)

Doubtful: Lewis Cook (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson

SUNDERLAND

Out: Nordi Mukiele (calf), Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Brian Brobbey (groin), Dennis Cirkin (thigh), Reinildo Mandava (knee), Romaine Mundle (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Sadiki, Xhaka; Talbi, Le Fee, Angulo; Isidor