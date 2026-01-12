Latest transfer news and rumours: Brentford complete first winter signing, Norwich receive Sargent bid, Rangers open Skov Olsen talks

By Ben Sully | 12 Jan 2026 12:53 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 12:55

Brentford have unveiled forward Kaye Furo as their first signing of the winter transfer window.

Furo has arrived from Belgian side Club Brugge for a reported £8.7m fee and has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the West London club.

Brentford have evidently seen enough to recruit the 18-year-old, despite the fact that he only made his senior debut in August.

Furo featured in eight first-team games for Club Brugge, including a substitute appearance in December's Champions League clash with Arsenal.

Speaking about Furo's arrival, Brentford boss Keith Andrews said: “Kaye is someone we have tracked for a while that we are really excited about bringing to the club.

“His attributes are ones that I like and feel we can develop within the environment we have created. I have no doubt he will be a big player for us.”

The teenager will go straight into the first-team squad, offering cover to first-choice striker Igor Thiago.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Toronto submit Sargent bid

In the Championship, Norwich City have reportedly received a bid from MLS side Toronto FC for striker Josh Sargent.

The USA international appeared to be on the verge of a move to Wolfsburg in the summer, but the transfer collapsed because the forward did not want to join the Bundesliga side.

Sargent's Norwich future has been thrown into doubt once again, with Sky Sports News reporting that Toronto have made a £15.6m bid for the Canaries star.

The offer falls below Norwich's valuation for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2028, although talks are continuing to take place between the two clubs.

Norwich boss Philippe Clement has insisted that Sargent will not leave in January after he revealed that the 25-year-old made himself unavailable for Sunday's FA Cup win over Walsall.

"Josh sent me a message [on Saturday] evening saying he would not be available because of transfer things in his head," Clement said as per BBC Sport.

"This is obviously not something we want, and will have consequences. It is something we need to speak about inside the club, but the club has made it really clear to Josh and his agent that he will not be leaving during this transfer window."

© Imago / IMAGO / Philipp Szyza

Rangers in talks over Skov Olsen deal

Meanwhile, Scottish giants Rangers have reportedly opened talks over a potential deal for Wolfsburg winger Andreas Skov Olsen.

According to Sky Sports News, the Gers have held initial discussions with the German club over a loan move for the 26-year-old.

The news of negotiations between the two clubs comes after Skov Olsen was left out of Sunday's squad for the heavy 8-1 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Sko Olsen, who is under contract until 2028, has scored three goals and provided one assist in 23 appearances since he joined Wolfsburg from Club Brugge in January.

He produced his best football during his time with the Belgian side, where he racked up 49 goals and 30 assists in 124 competitive matches.