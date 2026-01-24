Man United transfer news: Highly-rated Red Devils teenager leaves Old Trafford on loan

By Matt Law | 24 Jan 2026 13:10 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 14:04

Norwich City have completed the loan signing of Manchester United defender Harry Amass, with the teenager joining the Championship outfit for the remainder of the season.

The 18-year-old spent the first half of the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, making 21 appearances, scoring once and registering one assist.

Sheffield Wednesday had been keen to keep hold of Amass, while Stoke City and Watford were also credited with an interest, but Norwich have won the race for his signature.

"Norwich City have completed the loan signing of Harry Amass from Manchester United until the end of the 2025-26 season," read a statement from Norwich, who also revealed that Amass will wear the number two shirt for the club.

Amass told the club's official website: "I've spoken with Ben [Knapper] and the gaffer. They've both told me that they've been watching me since Sheffield Wednesday and a bit before that, and they've liked what they've seen.

"They like the way that I carry the ball, the way that I am on the ball, the hard work that I show. They spoke to me and said they see that I can do good things here, they believe that it'll be a benefit for the club and for me, so it should be good both ways."

Meanwhile, sporting director Ben Knapper added: "We're delighted to welcome Harry to the football club.

"Whilst still in the very early stages of his journey in the professional game, his talent was evident for all to see during the first half of the season throughout an impressive loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

"He has shown he is clearly ready to compete, and excel, at this level, and he'll add quality and strengthen the left-back position for us.

"He's fit and ready to go, and we're looking forward to him helping the group and contributing to moving the club up the table for the remainder of the season."

What does the future hold for Amass?

Amass is gaining valuable experience in the Championship this season, and that will stand him in good stead ahead of a return to Old Trafford this summer.

The left-back actually made seven appearances for Man United during the 2024-25 campaign, and the expectation is that he will be in and around the first team at Old Trafford in 2026-27.

Patrick Dorgu is excelling further forward, meaning that Amass could be Luke Shaw's long-term replacement when it comes to the left-back spot.