Liverpool transfer news: Reds hold 'preliminary talks' for £20m Antoine Semenyo alternative

By Saikat Mandal | 24 Dec 2025 17:26

Liverpool have reportedly held preliminary talks to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi in the January transfer window.

Despite spending heavily in the summer, the Reds suddenly find themselves in a spot of bother after losing Alexander Isak through injury.

The Swedish striker picked up a nasty leg injury during the Reds' 2-1 win over Spurs, and he is set to be out for a few months at least after undergoing surgery.

With Mohamed Salah unavailable due to his involvement at the AFCON and Cody Gakpo also injured, the Reds could be forced to sign a new attacker in January.

The Reds eye move for Adeyemi?

According to a report from Anfield Index, Liverpool have turned their attention to the German winger, who could be available for around £20m.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Antoine Semenyo in recent months, but they are reportedly unsure over his £65m price tag.

Moreover, the 25-year-old winger prefers a move to Manchester City in January over other interested parties, leaving Liverpool looking for options elsewhere.

It appears that the Premier League champions are serious about Adeyemi, and have held preliminary talks with his representatives.

Will Adeyemi be a good signing for Liverpool?

© Imago

Adeyemi joined Dortmund from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022, and he has quickly established himself as an important player for the club.

The 23-year-old has scored six goals and provided three assists in all competitions this season, and has 32 goals to his name for Dortmund.

Capable of playing across all positions upfront, Adeyemi can be a handy option for the Reds, although his fitness record is far from satisfactory.

Liverpool, ideally, also need a new centre-back in the January window, and could make a move for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.