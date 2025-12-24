Preview: Stoke City vs Preston North End - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 24 Dec 2025 16:47 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 17:35

Looking to climb back into the top-six picture on Boxing Day, Stoke City welcome Preston North End to the bet365 Stadium for a Championship clash.

The Potters suffered a late defeat at the base of Watford last time out, while the Lilywhites grabbed a dramatic point at the expense of relegation-threatened Norwich City.

Match preview

Aiming to be a part of the promotion conversation for the first time since relegation from the Premier League in 2018, Stoke City have stuttered at the beginning of the festive period, losing three of their four December encounters so far.

The latest of those losses arrived at the Hertfordshire home of Watford on Saturday afternoon, when a second-half strike from Danish marksman Luca Kjerrumgaard made it four consecutive defeats on the road for the Potters.

Looking for some festive home comforts on Boxing Day at the bet365 Stadium, Mark Robins's men have dropped down to eighth spot in the Championship standings after collecting just three points across their past five contests.

All of those points arrived during Stoke's most recent Staffordshire battle on December 13, when goals either side of the half-time whistle from Ben Pearson and Sorba Thomas were enough to conquer a new-look Swansea City outfit.

Back in the Championship for the first time since suffering relegation with Huddersfield Town in 2024, Wales international Thomas has scored eight goals in the league this season, surpassing his best-ever tally in a campaign which arrived at fifth-tier Boreham Wood during 2019-20 (5).

After avoiding relegation to League One for the first time in over a decade by just the single point last season, Preston were tipped by many to struggle once again, but the Lancashire outfit continue to defy the pre-season predictions.

The Lilywhites will arrive at the bet365 Stadium on Boxing Day boasting a six-game unbeaten run (W2 D4) in the Championship - a streak which extended last time out as Will Keane marked his return to action with a late equaliser against Norwich.

Navigating over a month of second-tier action without the taste of defeat, Preston are currently occupying fifth spot in the Championship table ahead of Friday's trip to Stoke, two points ahead of Queens Park Rangers in seventh.

Paul Heckingbottom's troops should be confident of stretching their undefeated run on Boxing Day given that only Coventry City (22), Middlesbrough (19) and Derby County (17) have collected more points than the Lilywhites' 16 across away matches to date.

Finally shining in this division after two tricky loan spells at Norwich and West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa youngster Lewis Dobbin is a key creator for Preston, providing nine goal contributions in 18 league appearances.

Stoke City Championship form:

W L L L W L

Preston North End Championship form:

D W D D W D

Team News

Stoke have a puzzle to solve at right-back, with first-choice option Junior Tchamadeu away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Cameroon.

The Potters' options in defence are reduced further by the absence of Eric Bocat, who is a doubt as he recovers from a knee problem.

Last taking to the pitch at the beginning of November, former Chelsea prospect Lewis Baker is sidelined because of an ankle injury.

Preston remain without the services of Milutin Osmajic, meaning that Keane could be in line to make his maiden start of 2025-26.

The Lilywhites are also struggling in full-back areas, with 2019 Championship winner Jamal Lewis in the medical room owing to a hamstring injury.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Talovierov, Phillips, Wilmot, Cresswell; Lawal, Nzonzi; Manhoef, Bae, Thomas; Gallagher

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Offiah, Storey, Hughes; Valentin, Devine, Whiteman, Armstrong, Small; Smith, Dobbin

We say: Stoke City 1-1 Preston North End

On a woeful run away from the bet365 Stadium, Stoke need to take advantage of back-to-back battles at home to round off 2025.

Preston have lost just two of their 10 outings in the Championship this season, and we believe that they will be good enough for a point on Boxing Day.

