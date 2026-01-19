Preview: Stoke City vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 19 Jan 2026 22:24

Both looking to mount a promotion push during the final months of the campaign, Stoke City and Middlesbrough clash at the bet365 Stadium in the Championship on Wednesday night.

The Potters shared the spoils with Queens Park Rangers last time out, whilst Boro secured a last-gasp success at the home of West Bromwich Albion.

Match preview

Since the 2-1 loss to Sheffield United at the bet365 Stadium to conclude the December schedule, Stoke City have enjoyed a four-game undefeated streak across competitive action in 2026.

After three straight wins in the Championship and FA Cup to commence 2026, the Potters were forced to share the points with QPR in Staffordshire on Saturday afternoon, with winter arrival Gavin Bazunu keeping a clean sheet on his debut.

Collecting a respectable tally of seven points from their last three second-tier battles, Stoke have moved up to seventh spot in the Championship standings, just three points behind Preston North End in sixth position.

For a side looking to secure promotion this term, Mark Robins's men rank a lowly 15th based purely on home form, with the Potters winning just one of their past five league matches at the bet365 Stadium.

With injuries to the likes of Divin Mubama, Stoke are crying out for a striker signing before the end of the January window, with nine-strike Sorba Thomas currently providing a glut of goals from the left wing.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

After exiting the FA Cup at the third-round stage at Fulham, Middlesbrough got back onto the promotion-chasing horse in the Championship on Friday night, when a trip to The Hawthorns was on the agenda.

Boro were the first side to be pitted against Eric Ramsay's Baggies, who fought back from two goals down in the second half but failed to hold on for a point, with Delano Burgzorg netting a 90th-minute winner for the visitors.

Winning back-to-back league contests this month, Kim Hellberg's side have retained their standing of second in the Championship table, although third-placed Ipswich Town are breathing down their necks.

A positive sign ahead of Wednesday's trip to Stoke, Middlesbrough boast the second-best away record in the division to date, with only league leaders Coventry City (23) collecting more than Boro's 22 points on the road.

Stoke City Championship form: L D L W W D

Stoke City form (all competitions): D L W W W D

Middlesbrough Championship form: L D L L W W

Middlesbrough form (all competitions): D L L W L W

Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Whilst loanee Bazunu fills the spot in between the sticks, Stoke goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is recovering from a shoulder injury.

The Potters options at the back are further reduced by the absence of Junior Tchamadeu, who picked up a knee injury in early January.

After starting the campaign brightly with five goal contributions, Lewis Baker has not featured since November because of an ankle problem.

David Strelec has struggled to adapt to life in the Championship at Middlesbrough, and now the Slovakia international is out with an ankle injury.

Boro also have a shot-stopper unavailable, with Seny Dieng yet to kick a competitive ball for the first team.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Talovierov, Phillips, Wilmot, Lawal; Rigo, Pearson, Manhoef, Bae, Thomas; Mubama

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Browne, Malanda, Ayling, Targett; Silvera, Hackney, Morris, Gilbert; Whittaker, Conway

We say: Stoke City 1-2 Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough were off their best for the majority of their West Brom trip and still managed to collect maximum points.

As a result, a victory is certainly possible for the visitors, who will be looking to take advantage some of key absences for Stoke.

