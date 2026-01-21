Harry Amass future 'decided' after Man Utd teenager excels on loan at Sheffield Wednesday

By Matt Law | 21 Jan 2026 17:48 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 17:51

Manchester United defender Harry Amass is reportedly set to join Championship outfit Norwich City on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Amass has spent the first half of the season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, making 21 appearances for the Championship's bottom side, scoring once and registering one assist.

There had been suggestions that the 18-year-old could challenge for a first-team role at Man United in the second half of the campaign.

However, the decision has allegedly been made for him to head out on another loan, with Norwich winning a fierce battle for his signature.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Sheffield Wednesday had been desperate to re-sign him, but Norwich are set to secure the defender's signature before the end of the week.

Stoke City and Watford are said to have been among the other Championship clubs keen on securing a deal for the teenager.

Amass could made his debut for Norwich in their Championship clash with division leaders Coventry City on Monday night.

The Canaries are currently 20th in the Championship table, only two points clear of the relegation zone, and Amass is expected to be given regular starts by the second-tier outfit.

Amass made the move to Old Trafford from Watford in 2023, and the teenager featured on seven occasions for the Red Devils during the 2024-25 campaign.

Man United view Amass as a potential first-team star in the coming years, and he could potentially have the chance to break into the first XI during the 2026-27 campaign.

Luke Shaw is currently Man United's first-choice left-back, with Patrick Dorgu being used further forward, while the Red Devils have another talented teenager in that area of the field in the shape of Diego Leon, with the 18-year-old arriving from Cerro Porteno last summer.

Leon is yet to make his first-team debut for the 20-time English champions but has featured on four occasions in Premier League 2 this season.