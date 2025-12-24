How to watch Brentford vs. Bournemouth: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Paddy Hayes | 24 Dec 2025 19:49

Bournemouth travel to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, with both sides looking to finish 2025 in the ideal manner.

The Cherries, who sit 15th in England's top flight, will have gone winless for two months by the time the game kicks off this weekend, and the 12th-placed Bees will be hoping to extend that run.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Brentford vs. Bournemouth kick off?

Brentford's meeting with Bournemouth kicks off at 3pm for viewers in the UK.

The Bees have lost just once in their last 12 outings against the Cherries in all competitions, with the visitors' last recording an away win against Saturday's opposition in 2005.

Where is Brentford vs. Bournemouth being played?

The match will take place at Brentford's home ground, the Gtech Community Stadium, where the West Londoners boast a sublime record this term.

Keith Andrews's side have lost just one of their eight competitive home games, while Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth are winless in their last six away games in the league.

How to watch Brentford vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately, fans in the UK will be unable to watch this match on live television due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Online streaming

The 3pm embargo also means the game will not be available for online streaming, although both club channels should offer live commentary of the match for members.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full time, as well as the official Brentford and Bournemouth accounts.

Fans can also catch the best bits on Match of the Day, which starts at 10.25pm on BBC One on Saturday night.

What is at stake for Brentford and Bournemouth?

Andrews's side will be looking to leverage their rich vein of home form, which has seen them accrue five wins from eight league games at their West London abode thus far this season.

The Bees will again look to the prolific Igor Thiago for their source of attacking impetus. The Brazilian has been firing on all cylinders, plundering 11 goals in the top flight this term, second only to the peerless Erling Haaland for most goals scored in the Premier League this season.

Iraola's side are all too accustomed to being written off, making this particular match-up a potentially intriguing affair, as they seek to earn their first win since October.

That said, historically, Bournemouth's away record during the festive period has left little to be desired. The Cherries have only managed four points from nine Premier League away games played between Christmas and New Year (one win, one draw, seven defeats), shipping at least two goals in every match except one.

A victory here would see Bournemouth leapfrog Brentford and could finish the matchweek as high as ninth, while the hosts could reach seventh should they take the maximum points on offer.