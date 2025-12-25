Preview: Brentford vs Bournemouth - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 25 Dec 2025 12:06 , Last updated: 25 Dec 2025 12:07

Brentford welcome Bournemouth to the Gtech Community Stadium for a festive Premier League encounter on Saturday afternoon, with the hosts eager to sign off 2025 on a high note.

This will be the Bees’ final outing of the calendar year, while the Cherries still have one fixture to navigate before it draws to a close, and with both sides carrying a reputation for late drama, supporters will be hoping this end-of-year clash delivers another memorable chapter.

Match preview

Brentford have made a habit of striking late this season, scoring 11 of their Premier League goals after the 75th minute, and that trend continued in their last pre-Christmas outing with a crucial 2-0 victory over Wolves.

Deployed out wide, Keane Lewis-Potter registered his first league goals of the campaign with a well-taken brace, helping Keith Andrews’ side end a four-match winless run across all competitions.

That win was further underpinned by Caoimhin Kelleher, whose late penalty save denied Jorgen Strand Larsen and secured Brentford’s first clean sheet in nine top-flight matches.

Attention now turns to building momentum, as the Bees chase consecutive league victories for only the second time this season, and their strong home form offers encouragement, with 17 of their 23 league points collected at the Gtech Community Stadium, where only Manchester City have left with maximum points.

History also favours the hosts, with Brentford unbeaten in their last eight meetings with Bournemouth, a run that includes six victories and a 2-0 Carabao Cup success earlier this campaign, while they have also never lost a Premier League fixture against the Cherries (4W, 2D).

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Renowned for late goals last season, Bournemouth showed that flair again in a dramatic 4-4 draw at Manchester United earlier this month, but aside from that spark, recent results have been less kind.

Despite being the division’s most prolific scorers in the opening 15 minutes of away matches this season, Andoni Iraola’s side are currently without a win in eight games, arriving in west London searching for form.

Their latest frustration came last weekend, when they conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Burnley, marking the fourth time they have dropped points after scoring first.

Away from home, confidence is fragile, with Bournemouth having claimed just one victory in eight league trips this season, while only Burnley (24) have conceded more goals on the road, leaving the Cherries (23) with plenty to address as they look to avoid another disappointing afternoon.

Brentford Premier League form:

Brentford form (all competitions):

Bournemouth Premier League form:

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Brentford will be without former Bournemouth forward Dango Ouattara, who is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Burkina Faso, alongside Frank Onyeka, who is representing Nigeria.

Fabio Carvalho has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following knee surgery, while Josh Dasilva and Antoni Milambo continue their own recoveries.

Reiss Nelson is nearing full fitness and could feature, while Igor Thiago is expected to lead the line – the striker has 11 league goals in a breakout season, though he is currently on a four-game scoring drought.

Bournemouth remain without some options, as Veljko Milosavljevic and Tyler Adams both sidelined by knee injuries.

Ben Doak has been unavailable since the November international break due to a hamstring problem, while Ryan Christie may see increased involvement after his cameo against Burnley.

Much of the spotlight, however, will fall on Antoine Semenyo, with the Ghana international linked with a January move away – he has already recorded 20 goal involvements in 2025, making him one of the most influential players in the league this calendar year and just the second Ghanaian to achieve that feat.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Yarmolyuk; Schade, Thiago, Lewis-Potter

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Tavernier, Cook; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

We say: Brentford 2-1 Bournemouth

Brentford have enjoyed the upper hand in this fixture for several years, and when that dominance is paired with their strong home form and Bournemouth’s struggles on the road this season, the signs point towards another Bees victory at the Gtech Community Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.