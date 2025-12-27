Brentford 4-1 Bournemouth: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Kevin Schade hits treble in impressive Bees win

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 17:01 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 17:23

Kevin Schade scored a hat-trick as Brentford recorded a 4-1 victory over Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League contest at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Schade registered either side of an own goal from Djordje Petrovic to open up a three-goal advantage for the hosts, as the Bees moved up into eighth spot in the Premier League table with an excellent win.

Bournemouth managed to register in the 75th minute, with Antoine Semenyo finding the back of the net in potentially his final match for the club, before Schade completed his hat trick late on.

Andoni Iraola's side remain down in 15th spot in the division, with the Cherries nine points clear of the relegation zone despite extending their winless run in the top flight to nine matches.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

It is now more than two months since Bournemouth last won in the Premier League, and the Cherries were comfortably second-best in West London on Saturday afternoon.

There were question marks surrounding Brentford head coach Keith Andrews earlier this season, but the 45-year-old has now firmly proven himself at this level of football.

The Bees are up into eighth spot in the division, three points behind fifth-placed Chelsea, and they have managed to record their eighth league success of the campaign.

Brentford have one of the stars of this season's Premier League in their squad, with Igor Thiago once again excellent, and he has netted 12 times this term.

Schade was the star of the show on Saturday, though, with the 24-year-old's pace and movement proving to be too much for an out-of-form Bournemouth.

BRENTFORD VS. BOURNEMOUTH HIGHLIGHTS

Kevin Schade goal vs. Bournemouth (7th minute, Brentford 1-0 Bournemouth)

Brentford take the lead in the seventh minute of the contest, with Schade racing into the Bournemouth box before finishing into the bottom corner of the net.

Djordje Petrovic own goal vs. Bournemouth (40th minute, Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth)

Brentford double their advantage in the latter stages of the first period, and it is an own goal from Petrovic, with Bournemouth defender Bafode Diakite smashing the ball against his goalkeeper in an attempt to clear it - the initial strike had come in from Brentford's Thiago.

Kevin Schade goal vs. Bournemouth (51st minute, Brentford 3-0 Bournemouth)

Schade scores his second goal of the match early in the second period, as the forward fires into the back of the net from close range following another quick counter-attack.

The cross came in from Yegor Yarmolyuk.

Antoine Semenyo goal vs. Brentford (75th minute, Brentford 3-1 Bournemouth)

Bournemouth manage to get their name on the scoresheet, and the effort comes from Semenyo, with the in-demand attacker managing to flick the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Kevin Schade goal vs. Bournemouth (96th minute, Brentford 4-1 Bournemouth)

Schade completes his hat trick in the final stages by heading into the back of the net from close range - again it is very suspect defending from Bournemouth!

MAN OF THE MATCH - KEVIN SCHADE

Schade has strong competition from Thiago in this category, with the striker also excellent, but Brentford's three-goal star has to earn the man-of-the-match award.

As well as his hat trick, the 24-year-old won six aerial duels and completed three dribbles.

BRENTFORD VS. BOURNEMOUTH HIGHLIGHTS MATCH STATS

Possession: Brentford 49%-51% Bournemouth

Shots: Brentford 15-20 Bournemouth

Shots on target: Brentford 7-11 Bournemouth

Corners: Brentford 2-15 Bournemouth

Fouls: Brentford 9-8 Bournemouth

WHAT NEXT?

Brentford will be aiming to make it three straight wins in the Premier League when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur on New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth's search for their first Premier League victory since the end of October will continue when they travel to Chelsea on December 30.