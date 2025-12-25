Brentford lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Joshua Cole | 25 Dec 2025 11:32

Brentford head into their Premier League clash with Bournemouth in confident mood after ending a four-match winless streak across all competitions with a 2-0 victory away at Wolves last weekend, a result that steadied the ship and provided a timely boost ahead of their final home fixture of the year.

Keith Andrews’ side were clinical at Molineux, with Keane Lewis-Potter the standout performer, striking twice to register his first league goals of the campaign, and he looks set to keep his spot on the left side of the attack.

At the other end of the pitch, Brentford were equally impressive defensively, with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher playing a key role in securing the Bees’ first clean sheet in nine top-flight matches.

The Irish goalkeeper produced a late penalty save to deny Jorgen Strand Larsen, and is expected to retain his place between the posts.

Team selection is complicated by several absences, with former Bournemouth forward Dango Ouattara unavailable due to Africa Cup of Nations duty with Burkina Faso, while Frank Onyeka is also away at AFCON representing Nigeria.

Fabio Carvalho has been ruled out for the rest of the season following knee surgery, with Josh Dasilva and Antoni Milambo continuing their own recovery programmes.

There is, however, some positive news on the injury front, with Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson closing in on full fitness and could be involved, although he remains a doubt.

If he is not risked from the start, Andrews is expected to stick with the same XI that delivered victory at Wolves as Brentford look to build momentum against Bournemouth.

The Bees are likely to line up in a familiar 4-3-3 system, with Kelleher shielded by a back four of Michael Kayode, Nathan Collins, Sepp van den Berg and Rico Henry, though Aaron Hickey is in contention for a spot.

In midfield, Mathias Jensen and Vitaly Janelt are expected to provide control and experience, with Yehor Yarmolyuk offering energy and support in central areas.

In attack, Igor Thiago is set to lead the line once more, with the striker enjoying a breakout campaign with 11 league goals, although he is currently without a goal in his last four appearances.

Kevin Schade,who is also on a six-game scoring drought, is tipped to start on the right side of the attack while last weekend’s hero Lewis-Potter completes the attack.

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Yarmolyuk; Schade, Thiago, Lewis-Potter

