Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'holding talks' over possible exit for young midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 27 Dec 2025 18:41

Liverpool are reportedly undecided about whether to allow Troy Nyoni leave the club in the January window.

The 18-year-old is a product of the club's youth academy, and after impressing at junior levels, Jurgen Klopp allowed him to train with the senior side back in 2023.

Nyoni has made 10 appearances for the Reds already in all competitions since making the senior debut, and has featured four times this season under Arne Slot.

The central midfielder has made two starts in the League Cup, and also appeared from the bench in two Premier League games, including a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Due to Liverpool's struggles in the first half of the campaign and following their exit in the Carabao Cup, Slot has failed to give him the game time he deserves, and as a result, the Reds are hesitant about what to do next with him.

Could Nyoni be set for an exit?

According to a report from Teamtalk, the Premier League champions have held talks with a number of clubs over offloading him in the January window.

Nyoni is seen as one of the best young players Liverpool have produced from their academy in recent years, and they would only be willing to send him out on loan if possible.

A number of Premier League and Championship clubs have made inquiries about the youngster, while several clubs across Europe have also registered their interest in him.

Liverpool are in no rush to let him go, and they would ideally like to find the perfect move for him, which is not always easy to find.

Should Liverpool offload Nyoni?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

The Reds would love to see Nyoni getting more game time this season, and they are trying to gradually integrate him into the senior side.

With Wataru Endo out injured, Liverpool could be in dire need of a new midfielder if either Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, or Dominik Szoboszlai gets injured.

Nyoni may not start regularly for the rest of the season, but he can definitely get more minutes from the bench, which will help him progress.