Brentford vs Bournemouth: Andoni Iraola's side out to achieve club first in Premier League clash

By Ben Sully | 26 Dec 2025 20:17 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 20:27

Bournemouth will attempt to achieve a first-time feat in Saturday's Premier League meeting with Brentford.

Andoni Iraola's charges will head to the Gtech Community Stadium on the back of three consecutive draws, including a 1-1 scoreline in their most recent outing against Burnley.

That run of draws have extended Bournemouth's winless run to eight Premier League matches, meaning it has been over two months since they recorded their last victory in a home game against Nottingham Forest.

As a result of their poor form, the Cherries have dropped to 15th spot in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's away clash against 12th-placed Brentford.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bournemouth eyeing first PL win against Brentford

If they are to claim all the spoils on Saturday, Bournemouth will have to beat Brentford for the first time in their Premier League history.

That is because the Cherries have drawn two and lost four of their previous six top-flight meetings with the west London club, including defeats in each of their last league encounters.

Away from the Premier League, Bournemouth also lost 2-0 at home to Keith Andrews's side in the EFL Cup second round in August.

On their travels, the Cherries have not won any of their previous 12 competitive away matches against Brentford.

That means they have not won a head-to-head away match since James Keene and James Hayter scored in a 2-0 win in League One in October 2005.

© Imago / News Images

Bournemouth's reason for optimism

Bournemouth's aforementioned struggles against Brentford may be a cause for concern, but the Cherries can take encouragement from their recent record in the capital.

The south coast outfit have avoided defeat in each of their last eight Premier League trips to London, even though six of those matches have finished all square.

The Cherries have taken four points from their first two away games against London teams in the current campaign, beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in August and drawing 3-3 with Crystal Palace in October.

That narrow win over Spurs represents the club's only win in eight Premier League away matches this term (D3, L4).