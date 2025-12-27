How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 27 Dec 2025 22:49

Chelsea and Bournemouth will both be looking to finish the year on a high when they lock horns on Tuesday.

Enzo Maresca's charges are sitting in fifth spot in the Premier League table, while the Cherries are in 15th place in the standings.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League clash.

What time does Chelsea vs. Bournemouth kick off?

The contest will get underway at 7:30pm (GMT) on Tuesday evening.

Where is Chelsea vs. Bournemouth being played?

The midweek fixture will take place at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge home, which can hold up to 40,044 spectators.

The Blues required a stoppage-time equaliser from Reece James to salvage a 2-2 draw from their last home game against Bournemouth in January.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch the game on the Sky Sports Main Event channel.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can watch the match on Sky Go or the Sky Sports app. Alternatively, non-Sky customers can watch live by purchasing a NOW TV pass.

Highlights

If you are unable to watch the game live, you can access highlights on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel and the Sky Sports app. There is also the option to catch Match of the Day on BBC One from 10:30pm on Tuesday.

What is at stake for Chelsea and Bournemouth?

Chelsea will be looking to produce a positive response after giving up a slender lead in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat against Aston Villa.

As a result of that loss, the Blues have now won just one of their previous five Premier League games - a run of results that includes a goalless draw in their reverse fixture against Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, the Cherries have slipped down to 15th place after failing to win any of their previous nine matches since beating Nottingham Forest on October 26.

Andoni Iraola's side will be reeling from Saturday's heavy 4-1 defeat against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.