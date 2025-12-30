Antoine Semenyo to Liverpool, Arsenal sign midfielder - AI predicts 10 biggest January transfer window deals

By Ben Knapton | 30 Dec 2025 20:59 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 20:59

In a matter of hours, the eagerly-awaited January transfer window will come into view, offering teams the chance to strengthen their squad mid-season and players the opportunity to leave the second-fiddle world behind.

The winter market will take on extra importance in 2026 as players vie for coveted World Cup places, giving rise to the possibility of more marquee moves than perhaps initially anticipated.

Sports Mole recently asked AI to predict the 10 biggest moves of the January transfer window - read on find out the results!

© Imago

One of two members of the Blues' bomb squad alongside Axel Disasi, Raheem Sterling has been in exile ever since returning from his disastrous loan spell at Arsenal and will spend another six months out of the game should he fail to secure an exit in January.

Newly-promoted Leeds United could supposedly offer the former Liverpool and Manchester City winger an escape route, although the possibility of remaining in London with Crystal Palace is now unlikely as the Eagles prioritise the signing of Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur.

9. Joshua Zirkzee to Roma

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

One of those aforementioned troops fighting hard for a ticket to North America, Joshua Zirkzee and Manchester United has been an unhappy marriage, and Roma are reportedly pushing for his signature in January.

The forward is said to have given the green light to a winter exit from Man Utd, but whether Ruben Amorim will be willing to weaken his attacking ranks is another question entirely.

8. Conor Gallagher to Manchester United

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

From Old Trafford outgoings to Old Trafford incomings, Conor Gallagher's hopes of making the England squad for the 2026 World Cup also hinge on the out-of-favour Atletico Madrid man earning regular minutes again.

Those minutes could potentially arrive at Man Utd, but a permanent deal may be off the cards if such a signing would harm the Red Devils' chances of completing a move for an Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba or Adam Wharton.

7. Ruben Neves to Manchester United

© Imago

In the same category of signings, Ruben Neves proved his Premier League prowess with Wolverhampton Wanderers before being seduced by the riches of Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal.

However, talk has now resurfaced of the Portugal international potentially heading back to England's top flight, offering Amorim an alternative to Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

6. Ayyoub Bouaddi to Arsenal

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

If Arsenal are to do any business in January, future-proofing the midfield should be the way to go, and the Gunners are believed to have taken a liking to Lille's teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi.

There has even been talk of an imminent £39m bid for the 2007-born talent, but Chelsea will have a thing or two to say about his prospective move to the Emirates.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Sorry Liverpool fans, the robots believe that Marc Guehi is destined for the Allianz Arena rather than Anfield.

Meetings are thought to have taken place between the German giants and the agents of the Crystal Palace centre-back, whom the Eagles must be willing to offload in January if they are to recoup any fee whatsoever.

4. Rodrygo to Arsenal

© Imago

Summer transfer window, is that you? Rodrygo to Arsenal was the sensational signing of the last market that never was, but the 24-year-old is still yet to become a consistent starter for Xabi Alonso.

As a result, an exit for Rodrygo in early 2026 is supposedly not beyond the realm of possibility, although it is extremely difficult to imagine Arsenal scraping the funds together after their £250m summer outlay.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

A new centre-back is thought to be item number one on Barcelona's shopping list for 2026, and the Blaugrana - always fans of a cut-price deal - could look to take advantage of Nico Schlotterbeck's situation.

The Borussia Dortmund defender is about to enter the final 18 months of his contract at the Signal Iduna Park, and with Liverpool reports said to be wide of the mark, Barca may be at the head of the queue.

2. Karim Adeyemi to Manchester United

© Imago

Sticking with the theme of high-profile Dortmund exits, Karim Adeyemi's future has been the subject of incessant speculation in recent months, and the Premier League could be his next destination.

The Man United rumours have been swirling for a while now, although the £70m-rated Germany international would not be a guaranteed starter over the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

1. Antoine Semenyo to Liverpool

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City may look a done deal in the real world, but AI still believes that there is a chance of Liverpool swooping in and stealing the Bournemouth attacker from under Pep Guardiola's noses.

While the contract is yet to be signed, any other interested party could signal their willingness to trigger Semenyo's £65m release clause, and the Ghaan international should be the biggest mover of the window no matter where he ends up.