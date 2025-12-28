Man Utd transfer news: Joshua Zirkzee gives 'green light' to January exit following positive talks with Serie A boss

By Ben Sully | 28 Dec 2025 15:22

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly given the green light to Roma ahead of the January transfer window.

Zirkzee earned a £36.5m move to Man United in the summer of 2024 after impressing during his time with Bologna.

However, the Dutchman has struggled during his time at Old Trafford, mustering just eight goals in 60 competitive appearances.

Zirkzee is currently playing a squad role under Ruben Amorim, demonstrated by the fact that he has started just three of the club's 18 Premier League matches this season.

© Imago / News Images

Zirkzee gives green light to Roma move

As a result, Zirkzee is believed to be open to leaving in January with a view to gaining regular minutes elsewhere.

A recent report claimed that Italian side Roma have tabled a €40m (£35m) proposal for the out-of-favour forward.

In a fresh update, La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Zirkzee has now 'said yes' to Roma following positive talks in recent days.

The report claims that Zirkzee's camp has held positive discussions with the Roma hierarchy and head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

The former Atalanta boss has supposedly given Zirkzee assurances about his role should he move to the Stadio Olimpico in January.

Roma feel that Zirkzee can play any attacking role in Gasperini's 3-4-2-1 system - a formation he is used to playing in under Amorim.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Roma could still face Zirkzee stumbling block

While Zirkzee appears to be keen to join Roma's Serie A title bid, a move to the Italian capital is far from a forgone conclusion following recent comments from Amorim.

Amorim told reporters on Wednesday that the club will need to sign replacements before they can sanction departures in the winter window.

"It's going to be hard for someone to leave the club if we don't get a substitution," Amorim said. "We are short. Even with the full squad we are short for something that can happen."

As a result, Roma may have to be patient if they are secure the services of a player who is under contract with Man United until at least 2029.