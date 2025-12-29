Barcelona transfer news: Marcus Rashford 'poll' hints at summer decision on whether to sign Manchester United star

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Dec 2025 01:21

A majority of Barcelona fans are reported to be in favour of signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

The Catalans are enjoying a break over the festive period, with their next La Liga match to come on January 3 against Espanyol.

Starting 2026 with a win will be important in order to maintain the four-point advantage that they have over second-placed Real Madrid, but they will need their forwards to be at their best given Espanyol have conceded just 17 goals in 17 league games.

Winger Rashford has performed well for the club this season, and he will be hoping to start for a fourth time in nine fixtures.

The Manchester United loanee could be signed permanently in the summer by Barca for a fee of £26m, and Mundo Deportivo report that 54.6% of polled fans are in favour of the club activating their buy option, while nearly 40% are opposed.

© Imago

Should Barcelona sign Marcus Rashford?

It is difficult to imagine another player with Rashford's pedigree being available in the summer for a similar fee, and his addition could be a shrewd acquisition.

The Englishman has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 1,569 minutes, and only Lamine Yamal has more direct goal involvements (19) this season in the Barca squad.

Rashford has contributed with either goals or assists against the likes of Sevilla, Newcastle United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, and his ability to impact matches against difficult opponents should not be overlooked.

However, the 28-year-old has often relied on his pace throughout his career, and he might not represent a long-term investment.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Could Barcelona face a crisis in attack?

Hansi Flick's side have been among the most impressive teams in the world from an offensive perspective since his arrival in 2024-25, but the German could soon encounter a number of difficulties in the frontline.

Striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 77 La Liga goals in 108 appearances, but he is 37 and cannot be expected to be a starter for much longer.

Reported target Harry Kane may be a candidate for the Ballon d'Or, but he will be 33 by the time 2026-27 begins, and he would only be a short-term signing.

While Lamine Yamal is arguably one of the best players in the world despite being just 18, the risk of injury could increase by playing him so often at such a young age.

Looking for a backup should be seen as a priority, especially as the Spaniard has been troubled by injury problems this campaign.