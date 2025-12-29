Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: One specific statistic will strike fear into Enzo Maresca ahead of Stamford Bridge showdown

By Darren Plant | 29 Dec 2025 11:50

Chelsea play host to Bournemouth on Tuesday evening with one specific statistic likely to concern Enzo Maresca.

The Blues suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday evening to leave the club in fifth place in the Premier League table.

After the game, Maresca could not hide his frustration as Chelsea gave up another lead in a home top-flight fixture during 2025-26.

Advantages have been held against each of Brighton & Hove Albion, Sunderland, Arsenal and Villa, but only one point was recorded from a possible 12.

Maresca's side conclude 2025 with a Stamford Bridge showdown against a Bournemouth side that are conceding goals at will and are completely out of form.

Nevertheless, ahead of the match in West London, one statistic stands out that Maresca will fear will be extended.

© Imago / News Images

What Chelsea, Bournemouth statistic will concern Maresca?

Chelsea have managed to put together an eight-game unbeaten streak against Bournemouth, recording four wins and four draws.

However, each of Bournemouth's eight goals at Stamford Bridge since they first earned promotion to the Premier League have been scored in the second half.

At a time when Chelsea's game management has been called out by their own head coach, Bournemouth will take belief that they can extended Chelsea's Premier League home record in 2025-26 to just four wins in 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are at risk of losing their final game of a calendar year twice in a row for the first time since 1990-91 after succumbing to Ipswich Town this time in 2024.

That said, Bournemouth have only prevailed in one of their last five such fixtures, not winning since beating Cardiff City in 2021.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Semenyo to join history-makers with parting gift?

Speculation persists that Antoine Semenyo could be leaving Bournemouth for Manchester City at the turn of the year.

Ghana international Semenyo - who was born in Chelsea - has the opportunity to become just the fourth player in Premier League history to score at Old Trafford, Anfield and Stamford Bridge in the same season.

Kevin Nolan (2001-02), Gabriel Agbonlahor (2006-07) and Robin van Persie (2011-12) are the only trio thus far to pull off such a feat.