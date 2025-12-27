Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa: Enzo Maresca claims specific mistakes are being repeated after potentially-pivotal Premier League defeat

By Darren Plant | 27 Dec 2025 21:11 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 21:11

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has conceded that his side committed familiar mistakes during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

For the opening hour at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea dominated their third-placed opponents and appeared on course to reduce the gap to four points in the Premier League table.

However, Joao Pedro's close-range opener was cancelled out by a fortuitous Ollie Watkins equaliser, before the Villa substitute powered home a free header from a corner to give the visitors all three points.

While Villa remain within three points of leaders Arsenal ahead of their clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, Chelsea are level on points with Manchester United, who are in sixth, and just three points above 10th-placed Fulham.

© Imago / Action Plus

Maresca admits frustration at Chelsea defeat

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Maresca admitted that Chelsea are failing to learn how to react to conceding equalisers when in control of matches.

Chelsea have held leads against each of Brighton & Hove Albion, Sunderland, Arsenal and Villa at Stamford Bridge without going on to record three points.

The Italian told reporters: "I think the goal we conceded for sure changed the dynamic of the game. I don't know if it's the three changes, but for sure, until the goal we conceded, we were in control.

"I think by the time we conceded the first goal, we should have scored two or three goals. And then after the goal we conceded, the game completely changed.

"For sure, we have to be clinical because, again, as I said, by the time they scored the goal, I think we should have scored two or three goals and the game is different.

"But also, it's probably how we can improve after we concede a goal to manage the game a little bit better, probably, in terms of game after game experience, these kind of things."

He added: "It's something that is not the first time that happened. And when we concede a goal, even if we are winning and we concede a goal, we struggle a little bit with the management of the game. And it's something that for sure we need to improve."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Stakes raised ahead of Bournemouth game

Next up for Chelsea is a Stamford Bridge fixture against Bournemouth, a contest that feels a must-win in the context of their campaign.

That game is followed by trips to in-form Manchester City and Fulham, the latter having the chance to be level on points or ahead of their West London neighbours if results go their way next week.

Chelsea have now collected just 14 points from their nine matches at Stamford Bridge, the 13th-best return in the division.