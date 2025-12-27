Uganda vs. Nigeria: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for AFCON clash

By Calum Burrowes | 27 Dec 2025 20:04

One of the Africa Cup of Nations favourites Nigeria will look to get the better of Uganda in their third and final group game in Morocco on Tuesday afternoon.

The Super Eagles come into this one with one eye on booking their place in the knockout stages of the tournament. As for Uganda, they have one point from their two games and come into this one bottom of Group C.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Group C match.

What time does Uganda vs. Nigeria kick off?

The contest will begin at 16:00 on Tuesday 30 December for UK viewers, and at 17:00 for local spectators in Morocco.

Where is Uganda vs. Nigeria being played?

The game will take place at the Fez Stadium, in the Moroccan city of Fez, and is a ground with a capacity of 45,000.

How to watch Uganda vs. Nigeria in the UK

TV channels

The game will be available to watch on the 4Seven channel, with coverage starting five minutes before kick off at 15:55.

Online streaming

Alternatively, you can watch the game live on the official Channel 4 website and app.

Highlights

Viewers will be able to find highlights of the group game, and all other matches at the tournament, on Channel 4 Sport's official YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Uganda and Nigeria?

These two sides have not met on many occasions and this will be their first encounter since a 0-0 draw in 2018.

Nigeria will look to qualify while Uganda will be aiming to end their group campaign with their first three points.

Eric Chelle will be hoping for a deep run in the competition after missing out on a place at the 2026 World Cup.

It is difficult to look past how superior the Super Eagles are compared to Uganda and we expect them to end the group phase with three points.