AFCON Group C permutations: How Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda can join Nigeria in last 16

29 Dec 2025

As Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations enters its third and final matchday, Nigeria's commanding start is reflected in the Super Eagles progressing as winners regardless of the results in the upcoming matches.

However, the final positions from second to fourth remain undecided, with Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda separated by just two points.

The narrow margin among the teams from second to fourth is shown by the possibility that the Eagles of Carthage could still finish at the bottom if they lose on matchday three and other results do not go in their favour.

Here, Sports Mole explains each team's scenario heading into Tuesday’s decisive fixtures.

AFCON Group C: Permutations by nation

Nigeria (six points, group winners)

Nigeria have already secured the top spot in the group, and even if they lose to Uganda and Tunisia win their final match to join them on six points, the Super Eagles will remain first due to their head-to-head victory over the North Africans earlier in the tournament.

Tunisia (Three points)

Tunisia occupy second place and hold their destiny in their own hands.

Because they defeated Uganda in their opening match, they have a head-to-head advantage over the Cranes.

To finish second:

Tunisia need to avoid defeat against Tanzania. A win or a draw guarantees them the second spot. Even if Uganda win to reach four points, Tunisia's head-to-head win over Uganda would keep them ahead.

To finish third:

The Eagles of Carthage will drop to third if they lose to Tanzania and Uganda fail to beat Nigeria.

To finish fourth:

Tunisia will finish bottom if they lose to Tanzania and Uganda simultaneously defeat Nigeria.

Tanzania (One point)

Tanzania currently sit third based on a superior goal difference over Uganda.

Since their head-to-head match ended in a 1-1 draw, they are currently separated by overall group statistics.

To finish second:

Tanzania must win against Tunisia. If they win and Uganda fail to beat Nigeria, the Taifa Stars take second place.

If both Tanzania and Uganda win, they will both have four points; since their head-to-head was a draw, the second spot will be decided by overall goal difference (Tanzania currently lead by one goal).

To finish third:

They will finish third if they draw against Tunisia (and Uganda do not win) or if they lose but maintain a better goal difference than Uganda.

To finish fourth:

Tanzania will drop to the bottom if they achieve a worse result than Uganda or lose by a margin that allows Uganda to overtake them on goal difference.

Uganda (One point)

Uganda enter the final day at the bottom of the table and face the toughest task against the group leaders.

To finish second:

Uganda must win against Nigeria and hope Tunisia lose to Tanzania.

If Tanzania also win, Uganda must win by enough goals to overturn the Taifa Stars' current one-goal advantage in overall goal difference.

To finish third:

A win would likely secure at least third place. They could also finish third with a draw if Tanzania lose to Tunisia, or even with a loss if Tanzania lose by a significantly larger margin.

To finish fourth:

Any result where they fail to better Tanzania's performance or goal difference will see them finish bottom.

