Premier League Gameweek 19
Chelsea
Dec 30, 2025 7.30pm
Bournemouth

Team News: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

After taking a point from their last two matches, Chelsea will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Enzo Maresca's side are sitting in fifth spot in the Premier League table, while Bournemouth have slipped down to 15th position following a nine-game winless run, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

CHELSEA vs. BOURNEMOUTH

CHELSEA

Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended)

Doubtful: Marc Cucurella (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Ben-Gannon Doak (hamstring), Tyler Adams (knee), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Matai Akinmboni (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Chelsea related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe