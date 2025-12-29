Team News: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Sully | 29 Dec 2025 19:30

After taking a point from their last two matches, Chelsea will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Enzo Maresca's side are sitting in fifth spot in the Premier League table, while Bournemouth have slipped down to 15th position following a nine-game winless run, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

CHELSEA

Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended)

Doubtful: Marc Cucurella (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Ben-Gannon Doak (hamstring), Tyler Adams (knee), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Matai Akinmboni (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson