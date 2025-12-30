Chelsea vs. Bournemouth team news: Cole Palmer, Estevao Willian decisions made by Enzo Maresca

By Darren Plant | 30 Dec 2025 18:20 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 18:29

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has decided to start both Cole Palmer and Estevao Willian against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Maresca and his side are under pressure to deliver a positive response after losing Saturday's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

The Italian has opted to make a total of five alterations, including reintroducing Estevao to the first XI after a recent muscle issue.

Josh Acheampong and Wesley Fofana have been restored at right-back and centre-back respectively, while Malo Gusto is brought in at left-back.

Liam Delap is also a surprise starter down the middle of the attack, with Joao Pedro dropping to the substitutes' bench.

Marc Cucurella misses out with a hamstring injury, while Benoit Badiashile, Reece James and Pedro Neto are only selected among the replacements.

Meanwhile, Palmer retains his place in the number 10 role to make a third successive start for the first time since recovering from groin and toe injuries.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Bournemouth make six changes for Chelsea game

As for Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola has made six alterations to the team that started the 4-1 defeat at Brentford.

David Brooks, Justin Kluivert and Evanilson have all been included in the final third for the Cherries.

Nevertheless, perhaps the most notable inclusion is that of Antoine Semenyo, who is on the brink of signing for Manchester City.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Acheampong, Chalobah, Fofana, Gusto; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Garnacho; Delap

Subs: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Adarabioyo, James, Santos, Buonanotte, Gittens, Neto, Pedro

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Senesi, Hill, Truffert, Scott, Tavernier, Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson

Subs: Dennis, Smith, Kroupi Jr, Araujo, Diakite, Enes Unal, Soler, Adli, Rees-Dottin